$57.5 Billion Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry Outlook, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to reach $57.5 billion by 2025.



The high growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is mainly attributed to growing health concerns among consumers, which results in high demand for fortified foods; increasing incidence of non-communicable chronic diseases and other health issues; and rising use of nutraceutical ingredients in food and beverage and animal nutrition applications. In addition, growing research and development of new nutraceutical products in the food and beverage industry and the establishment of new food and beverage manufacturing units and mega food parks provides ample opportunities to the market vendors.

Based on product type, the vitamin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high demand from the nutritional and fortified food sector and increasing consumer awareness about micronutrient deficiencies. However, the probiotic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to changing lifestyle and eating habits, increasing awareness about health benefits of probiotics beyond digestive health, and growing use of probiotics in animal feed for animal nutrition. In addition, increasing health issues like digestive disorders and diarrhea as well as growing old age population also drives the demand for probiotics.



On the basis of end-use industries, the food and beverage industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing application of nutraceutical ingredients in human nutrition and rising consumer demand for healthy, nutritional, and fortified food and beverages.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, this region is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing government spending on healthcare, and the growing disposable income of the population.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, derivation method, form, application, end use industries, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for nutraceutical ingredients across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trendsin the global nutraceutical ingredients market?

Which are the major companies in the global nutraceutical ingredients market?

How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global nutraceutical ingredients market?

What are the recent developments in the global nutraceutical ingredients market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global nutraceutical ingredients market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insight

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Growing Demand for Fortified Food

4.1.2. Rise in Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases

4.1.3. Increasing Use of Nutraceutical Ingredients in Food and Beverage Products

4.1.4. Growing Application in Animal Nutrition

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. High Cost of Nutraceutical Products

4.2.2. Consumer's Misbeliefs

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Research & Development of New Nutraceutical Product in Food and Beverage Industry

4.3.2. Rising Establishment of Food & Beverage Manufacturing Units and Mega Food Parks

4.4. Trends

4.4.1. Increased Concern for Organic and Non-GMO Products

4.4.2. Growing Demand of Halal Products

4.4.3. Growing Demand of Clean Label Products

4.4.4. Growing Demand of Kosher Products

4.5. Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. North America

4.5.2. Europe

4.5.3. Asia- Pacific

4.5.3.1. India

4.5.3.2. Japan

4.5.3.3. China



5 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vitamins

5.3. Proteins and Amino Acids

5.4. Probiotic

5.5. Minerals

5.6. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

5.7. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

5.8. Prebiotic

5.9. Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

5.10. Others



6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Derivation Method

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural

6.3. Synthetic



7 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid



8 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dietary Supplements

8.3. Functional Nutrients

8.4. Infant & Maternal Nutrition

8.5. Medical Nutrition

8.6. Animal Nutrition



9 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Food and Beverage Manufacturers

9.3. Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Animal Feed

9.5. Personal Care



10 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. RoAPAC

10.5. Rest of the World

10.5.1. Latin America

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements (PCA)

11.3. New Product Launches (NPLs)

11.4. Expansions

11.5. Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1. Associated British Foods PLC

12.2. Arla Foods

12.3. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.4. Ingredion Incorporated

12.5. Tate & Lyle PLC

12.6. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

12.7. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.8. Glanbia PLC

12.9. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

12.10. Cargill, Incorporated

12.11. Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.12. DuPont De Nemours Inc.

12.13. BASF SE

12.14. Kerry Inc.



