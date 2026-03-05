57 Delaware Students Compete in 2026 Delaware Regional Spelling Bee

Students from Across All Three Counties Take the Stage at Del Tech

WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, 2026, students representing 57 public, charter, private, and faith-based schools from across Delaware will compete in the Delaware Regional Spelling Bee at the Delaware Technical Community College Del-One Conference Center.

The Bee brings together students from all three counties for a single statewide academic stage. One student will advance to represent Delaware at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Every student competing has already won at the school level to earn a place in this field.

The 2026 Delaware Spelling Bee is made possible by the support of Delaware's local businesses and community organizations.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m., with the competition beginning at 9:00 a.m. The program features remarks from Governor Matt Meyer, Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, and other statewide leaders, along with a distinguished panel of judges drawn from education, nonprofit, civic, and state leadership.

"Persistence, focus, and a love of learning are the qualities this competition highlights," said Dr. Julia Keleher, Executive Director of First State Educate. "When students from every corner of Delaware stand on one stage, it demonstrates what is possible in our public schools. Every participant is already a champion. At the national level, they compete as Team Delaware."

As Delaware's official regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, First State Educate organizes and hosts the statewide competition each year. The event is made possible through the support of over 50 sponsors and numerous community partners from across the state. See attached.

Judges for the 2026 Delaware Regional Spelling Bee include Dr. Amber Battle-Winston (United Way of Delaware), Shelby Borst (2025 Delaware Teacher of the Year), Logan Herring (The WRK Group), Stacy Lane (Laurel Public Library), Samanta Lopez (Delaware Technical Community College), Julia Merola (Spotlight Delaware), Councilman Gerald Rocha (City of Dover), and Jon Sheehan (State Board of Education). Dr. Nadya Pincus (University of Delaware) will serve as the official Pronouncer.

The Delaware Regional Spelling Bee is one of the few academic events that unites schools across district and sector lines in a single, merit-based competition. It publicly affirms a statewide commitment to preparation, discipline, and academic excellence.

The winner information will be posted on First State Educate's website at the conclusion of the event.

Event Details

Date: March 7, 2026

Location: Delaware Technical Community College, Del-One Conference Center

Program Begins: 8:30 a.m.

Competition Begins: 9:00 a.m.

For media inquiries or additional information, contact:

Dr. Julia Keleher

First State Educate

202-322-7373

[email protected]

About First State Educate

First State Educate (FSE) is Delaware's only nonprofit focused on empowering and transforming school boards to improve outcomes for all students. FSE works with parents, educators, community leaders, and school board members to strengthen governance, increase accountability, and support informed decision-making across Delaware's public education system.

In addition to its governance work, FSE serves as Delaware's official regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, organizing the statewide competition each year as part of its commitment to academic excellence.

SOURCE First State Educate