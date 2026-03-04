Statement by First State Educate on Delaware Department of Education's 2025 - 2028 Strategic Plan

WILMINGTON, Del., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First State Educate welcomes the Delaware Department of Education's 2025–2028 Strategic Plan. Delaware has not had a strategic roadmap of this clarity and coherence in some time, and this plan provides an important anchor for the state's education direction. The plan sets the right priorities for improving student outcomes in Delaware. At its core, this work is about improving results for students and supporting the educators and school leaders doing the work in classrooms every day.

The focus on early literacy, improved student achievement, data-informed decision-making, college and career readiness, funding reform, and responsible AI integration reflects the core levers that move student outcomes. The plan is comprehensive and grounded in measurable targets. This kind of clarity it critical to advancing big goals.

What this plan also underscores, whether explicitly stated or not, is the central role of local school boards. With students and outcomes as the through-line, state strategy becomes student impact only when local boards adopt aligned policies, direct budgets toward stated priorities, support data-driven decision-making, monitor implementation, and hold systems accountable in public view. Strong governance is not an add-on to reform; it is the infrastructure that makes reform durable and supports the educators and school leaders responsible for day-to-day implementation.

This new direction from the Secretary will allow First State Educate to build on the work we have begun with leading districts across the state, strengthening governance around early literacy, building district dashboards, supporting board training, and advancing data-driven oversight.

"State strategy becomes real for students when local leadership brings it to life," said Julia Keleher, Executive Director of First State Educate. "School boards and superintendents are essential partners in that effort, and Delaware benefits from many dedicated leaders ready to translate these priorities into action."

It gives greater coherence and alignment to efforts already underway and sharpens the connection between state priorities and local execution. As this work continues, keeping students and outcomes at the center helps ensure governance supports the educators and leaders responsible for delivering results in classrooms.

We will continue refining our approach so that local boards are equipped to align budgets, policies, and monitoring systems directly to these goals. We will also reach out to board members across the state to understand what they need to be best positioned to help advance these priorities for Delaware. We will develop new Knowledge Hub courses focused on these areas to ensure board members have practical tools tied to the state's direction. When governance is clear and disciplined, implementation moves faster and results follow.

This can be a defining moment for Delaware. The ingredients are here: clear goals, measurable outcomes, and growing alignment between state priorities and local leadership. Moving from 45th to the top tier nationally will not happen by chance. It will happen through disciplined execution, shared accountability, and sustained public engagement in service of stronger results for Delaware students.

We encourage Delawareans to read the Strategic Plan and become informed about what it aims to accomplish. As school board candidates prepare for elections in May 2026, voters should ask a simple question: How will you support implementation of this plan in your district? Strong outcomes require strong governance.

At the end of the day, this work is about supporting educators and school leaders, so students succeed. The future of Delaware's students depends on it.

