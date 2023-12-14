58 community organizations receive nearly $6 million in grants from Point32Health Foundation

News provided by

Point32Health Foundation

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Multi-year funding supports nonprofits for, by and about communities experiencing inequitable systems.

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health Foundation today announced nearly $6 million will go to 58 community organizations across the region to support efforts to improve access to healthy food, advance healthy aging, address behavioral health needs, and promote social and racial justice. Funding will advance policies and practices addressing disparities and creating more inclusive communities. 

"Eliminating health inequities cannot be done alone. This work requires broad multi-sector collaboration and cooperation," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health and a member of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors. "We are committed to helping communities thrive and supporting healthier lives for everyone."

Grants support general operations, giving nonprofit organizations flexibility in allocating resources, and ideas generated by nonprofits to address specific community needs. These funds will go to organizations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

"Leaning on the leadership, expertise and power present in our communities is essential to creating positive change," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate Citizenship at Point32Health. "These grants offer nonprofit organizations flexibility to implement long-term, sustainable, community-led solutions to eliminate inequalities."

Grants go to:

Connecticut ($680,000)

Black Infinity Collective, Inc., Hamden, Conn. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

End Hunger CT!, East Hartford, Conn. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

Health Equity Solutions, Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice, Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

Keep the Promise Coalition (Advancing Connecticut Together, Inc. is fiscal agent), Hartford, Conn. (Two-year grant of $100,000)

Keney Park Sustainability Project, Windsor, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

The Arc Connecticut, Inc., New Canaan, Conn. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Urban Alliance, East Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

 

Maine ($650,000)

Hearty Roots, Inc., Bristol, Maine (Two-year $40,000 grant)

Maine Initiatives, Portland, Maine (Three-year $225,000 grant)

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Unity, Maine (Two-year $120,000 grant) 

Maine Transgender Network Inc., Portland, Maine (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Presente! Maine, Portland, Maine (Three-year $75,000 grant)

SKILLS, Inc., Saint Albans, Maine (Two-year $100,000 grant)

 

Massachusetts ($2,585,840)

Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc., Waltham, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Association for Autism and Neurodiversity, Watertown Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Lawrence, Mass. (Two-year $70,000 grant)

Center to Support Immigrant Organizing - Equity Now and Beyond (Third Sector New England is fiscal agent), Boston, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Coalition for a Healthy Greater Worcester (Worcester Community Action Council is fiscal agent), Worcester, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture Inc., South Deerfield, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Freedom House Inc., Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Greater Lowell Health Alliance of CHNA10, Lowell, Mass. (Two-year $87,120 grant)

Greater Lynn Senior Services, Inc., Lynn, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

GreenRoots, Chelsea, Mass. (Three-year $165,000 grant)

Grow Food Northampton, Inc., Florence, Mass. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

La Colaborativa, Chelsea, Mass. (Two-year $200,000 grant)

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, Boston, Mass. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Massachusetts Law Reform Institute Inc., Boston, Mass. (One-year $120,000 grant)

Partners in Health, Boston, Mass. (Three-year $225,000)

The BASE, Roxbury, Mass. (Two-year $120,000 grant)

The Boston Project, Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

The Equality Fund at The Boston Foundation, Inc., Boston, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Southcoast Food Policy Council (Marion Institute is fiscal agent), Marion, Mass. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

United Way of North Central Massachusetts, Inc., Fitchburg, Mass. (One-year $40,000 grant)

University of Massachusetts Lowell (University of Massachusetts Foundation is fiscal agent), Newton, Mass. (Two-year $148,720 grant)

World Farmers Inc., Lancaster, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

 

New Hampshire ($435,000)

New Futures, Concord, N.H. (One-year $135,000 grant)

NH Black Women Health Project, Manchester, N.H. (Two-year $20,000 grant)

New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity, Manchester, N.H. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Resource Organizing Project – Shared Fund for Youth Organizing In N.H. (Resist Inc., is fiscal agent), Boston, Mass. (Three-year $60,000 grant)

Victory Women of Vision, Manchester, N.H. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

 

Rhode Island ($1,608,000)

Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance (AMOR), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Center for Southeast Asians, Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

HousingWorks RI (Roger Williams University is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Interfaith Counseling Center, Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Land and Sea Together (Center for Mediation and Collaboration Rhode Island is fiscal agent), Warwick, R.I. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC-RI), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust, Cranston, R.I. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Progreso Latino, Inc., Central Falls, R.I. (Three-year $225,000 grant)

Providence Streets Coalition (Grow Smart Rhode Island is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

Project Weber/RENEW, Providence, R.I. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, Providence, R.I. (Two-year $225,000 grant)

RI Health Center Association, Providence, R.I. (One-year $63,000 grant)

Saint Elizabeth Community, Warwick, R.I. (One-year $65,000 grant)

Sista Fire (Project South is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

The Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island, Providence, R.I. (Three-year $180,000 grant)

Women's Refugee Care, Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

About Point32Health Foundation  

Building on values of service and giving, Point32Health Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. Point32Health Foundation is the result of the combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation and advances equity-focused solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Follow us on Facebook.

CONTACT:
Alrie McNiff Daniels
[email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health Foundation

Also from this source

Point32Health Foundation awards $750,000 to food justice efforts across New England

Point32Health Foundation today announced grants totaling $750,000 to 19 nonprofit emergency food response organizations and those working to advance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Financing Agreements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.