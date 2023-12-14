58 community organizations receive nearly $6 million in grants from Point32Health Foundation

Multi-year funding supports nonprofits for, by and about communities experiencing inequitable systems.

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health Foundation today announced nearly $6 million will go to 58 community organizations across the region to support efforts to improve access to healthy food, advance healthy aging, address behavioral health needs, and promote social and racial justice. Funding will advance policies and practices addressing disparities and creating more inclusive communities.

"Eliminating health inequities cannot be done alone. This work requires broad multi-sector collaboration and cooperation," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health and a member of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors. "We are committed to helping communities thrive and supporting healthier lives for everyone."

Grants support general operations, giving nonprofit organizations flexibility in allocating resources, and ideas generated by nonprofits to address specific community needs. These funds will go to organizations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

"Leaning on the leadership, expertise and power present in our communities is essential to creating positive change," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate Citizenship at Point32Health. "These grants offer nonprofit organizations flexibility to implement long-term, sustainable, community-led solutions to eliminate inequalities."

Grants go to:

Connecticut ($680,000)

Black Infinity Collective, Inc. , Hamden, Conn. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

End Hunger CT! , East Hartford, Conn. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

Health Equity Solutions , Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice , Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

Keep the Promise Coalition (Advancing Connecticut Together, Inc. is fiscal agent), Hartford, Conn. (Two-year grant of $100,000)

Keney Park Sustainability Project , Windsor, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

The Arc Connecticut, Inc. , New Canaan, Conn. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Urban Alliance , East Hartford, Conn. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

Maine ($650,000)

Hearty Roots, Inc. , Bristol, Maine (Two-year $40,000 grant)

Maine Initiatives , Portland, Maine (Three-year $225,000 grant)

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association , Unity, Maine (Two-year $120,000 grant)

Maine Transgender Network Inc. , Portland, Maine (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Presente! Maine , Portland, Maine (Three-year $75,000 grant)

SKILLS, Inc. , Saint Albans, Maine (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Massachusetts ($2,585,840)

Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc. , Waltham, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Association for Autism and Neurodiversity , Watertown Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence , Lawrence, Mass. (Two-year $70,000 grant)

Center to Support Immigrant Organizing - Equity Now and Beyond (Third Sector New England is fiscal agent), Boston, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Coalition for a Healthy Greater Worcester (Worcester Community Action Council is fiscal agent), Worcester, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture Inc. , South Deerfield, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Freedom House Inc. , Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Greater Lowell Health Alliance of CHNA10 , Lowell, Mass. (Two-year $87,120 grant)

Greater Lynn Senior Services, Inc. , Lynn, Mass. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

GreenRoots , Chelsea, Mass. (Three-year $165,000 grant)

Grow Food Northampton, Inc. , Florence, Mass. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

La Colaborativa , Chelsea, Mass. (Two-year $200,000 grant)

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly , Boston, Mass. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Louis D. Brown Peace Institute , Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Massachusetts Law Reform Institute Inc. , Boston, Mass. (One-year $120,000 grant)

Partners in Health , Boston, Mass. (Three-year $225,000)

The BASE , Roxbury, Mass. (Two-year $120,000 grant)

The Boston Project , Dorchester, Mass. (Two-year $60,000 grant)

The Equality Fund at The Boston Foundation, Inc. , Boston, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Southcoast Food Policy Council (Marion Institute is fiscal agent), Marion, Mass. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

United Way of North Central Massachusetts, Inc. , Fitchburg, Mass. (One-year $40,000 grant)

University of Massachusetts Lowell (University of Massachusetts Foundation is fiscal agent), Newton, Mass. (Two-year $148,720 grant)

World Farmers Inc. , Lancaster, Mass. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

New Hampshire ($435,000)

New Futures , Concord, N.H. (One-year $135,000 grant)

NH Black Women Health Project , Manchester, N.H. (Two-year $20,000 grant)

New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity , Manchester, N.H. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Resource Organizing Project – Shared Fund for Youth Organizing In N.H. (Resist Inc., is fiscal agent), Boston, Mass. (Three-year $60,000 grant)

Victory Women of Vision , Manchester, N.H. (Three-year $120,000 grant)

Rhode Island ($1,608,000)

Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance (AMOR) , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Center for Southeast Asians , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

HousingWorks RI (Roger Williams University is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Interfaith Counseling Center , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

Land and Sea Together (Center for Mediation and Collaboration Rhode Island is fiscal agent), Warwick, R.I. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC-RI) , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $150,000 grant)

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust , Cranston, R.I. (Two-year $90,000 grant)

Progreso Latino, Inc. , Central Falls, R.I. (Three-year $225,000 grant)

Providence Streets Coalition (Grow Smart Rhode Island is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $80,000 grant)

Project Weber/RENEW , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $100,000 grant)

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $225,000 grant)

RI Health Center Association , Providence, R.I. (One-year $63,000 grant)

Saint Elizabeth Community , Warwick, R.I. (One-year $65,000 grant)

Sista Fire (Project South is fiscal agent), Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

The Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island , Providence, R.I. (Three-year $180,000 grant)

Women's Refugee Care , Providence, R.I. (Two-year $50,000 grant)

About Point32Health Foundation

Building on values of service and giving, Point32Health Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. Point32Health Foundation is the result of the combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation and advances equity-focused solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Follow us on Facebook .

CONTACT:

Alrie McNiff Daniels

[email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health Foundation