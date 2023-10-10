Point32Health Foundation awards $750,000 to food justice efforts across New England

Funding supports food banks, growers, and gleaning organizations in Conn., Maine,

Mass, N.H. and R.I.

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health Foundation today announced grants totaling $750,000 to 19 nonprofit emergency food response organizations and those working to advance food justice efforts across the region.

"Increasing access to local, affordable, nutritious food is a critical piece of the food security puzzle," said Greg Shell, chair of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors and partner at Goldman Sachs. "These community-based organizations show us how important coordination and collaboration are in this work and what it takes to accomplish food and nutrition security in all communities."

Grants range from $25,000- $75,000 per organization. These include seven food banks as well as community growers and gleaners, who work to meet the growing demand for locally sourced produce.

Grants go to:



Connecticut ($125,000)

Maine ($125,000)

Massachusetts ($250,000)

New Hampshire ($125,000)

Rhode Island ($125,000)

"Flexible funding is essential to organizations leading food access initiatives, especially as pandemic-era supplements are expiring and rates of food insecurity continue to rise," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health. "Community leaders are balancing today's urgent needs while building an equitable food system that is resilient and sustainable for all."



These investments support general operations including staff salaries, volunteer management, food purchase and distribution costs. Funds also will support ongoing advocacy efforts to promote system and policy changes addressing the root causes of hunger and align with the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

In addition to these new investments, other recent Foundation grants went to the Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, City Seed, Cumberland County Food Security Council, New Hampshire Hunger Solutions, and Rhode Island Food Policy Council.

About Point32Health Foundation

Building on values of service and giving, Point32Health Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. Point32Health Foundation is the result of the combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation and advances equity-focused solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Follow us on Facebook.

