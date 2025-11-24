58% of U.S. Consumers Plan to Order From or Dine at Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner This Year, Up From 42% in 2024, Popmenu's Annual Study Finds

59% plan to spend less on Thanksgiving dinner this year, voicing concern over pricier groceries and smaller budgets

39% expect to cut back on some traditional Thanksgiving dishes to reduce expenses while others plan to add pizza, lasagna and tacos to the table

The average amount consumers plan to spend on Thanksgiving this year is $165

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The percentage of consumers leaning on restaurants for their Thanksgiving feasts continues to rise year over year, but economic unease has them cutting back on spend whether they are ordering out or cooking at home. More than half of U.S. consumers (53%) plan to order takeout or delivery from restaurants for Thanksgiving dinner, up from 37% in 2024 and 32% in 2023. Another 5% expect to dine in person at a restaurant on Thanksgiving, on par with last year and below a high of 17% in 2023 as more consumers opt for comforts of home.

That is according to a nationwide study of U.S. consumers, conducted from November 16 to November 17, 2025, by restaurant tech leader Popmenu.

A majority of consumers (59%) plan to reduce their spend on Thanksgiving dinner this year compared to 2024. On average, they expect to spend $165.

What's behind the shift from home-cooked to restaurant-made?

When asked why they were turning to restaurants for all or part of their Thanksgiving meal, consumers said they want to spend more time celebrating the day, avoid headaches and manage costs.

63% want to enjoy the holiday and not worry about cooking

40% believe it's cheaper or costs about the same to buy all the ingredients and cook at home

35% don't want the hassle of buying the ingredients and cooking themselves

26% would rather have a professionally cooked meal

19% are too busy to prepare a meal or dish

Where are consumers cutting back?

Consumers say they are decreasing their spend on Thanksgiving this year because groceries have become too expensive (69%), their household budget is tighter (58%) or they are being more conservative with finances due to inflation and concerns over the economy (31%).

To manage Thanksgiving expenses, consumers say they are taking the following actions:

39% plan to reduce the number of side dishes and desserts they serve

33% are celebrating the holiday with fewer people

31% are buying less expensive brands of food and beverages

29% are asking guests to bring a dish

26% are choosing recipes with fewer or cheaper ingredients

19% are serving a less expensive main dish

Consumers also say they are eliminating the following to make their Thanksgiving meal more affordable:

31% - Mac 'n cheese

28% - Cranberries

26% - Sweet potatoes

23% - Pumpkin pie

22% - Corn

19% - Green beans

15% - Turkey

What are consumers serving?

Turkey will continue to be the star of the show with 84% of consumers planning to serve it, followed by ham (46%) and chicken (19%). Other dishes guests can expect to see on some tables include lasagna or another pasta dish (15%) and even pizza, tacos and chili or stew. Nearly 1 in 5 consumers (19%) expect to have a fast food dish on the table this year.

"What we hear from Thanksgiving hosts every year is a growing desire to spend more time visiting with guests and enjoying the holiday than sweating in the kitchen," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "This year's study also shows elevated concern over household economics—causing consumers to cut back on some holiday favorites, hunt for special deals from restaurants and adopt other strategies to keep expenses in check."

Popmenu offers the following tips for consumers still finalizing dinner plans:

Align your menu and budget . Use grocery store apps to total the prices of ingredients you need to buy and compare that to what a ready-made meal from a restaurant may cost. The professionally cooked meal may be easier on your budget and stress level.

. Use grocery store apps to total the prices of ingredients you need to buy and compare that to what a ready-made meal from a restaurant may cost. The professionally cooked meal may be easier on your budget and stress level. Order directly from the restaurant's website. Not only will you find full menus and limited-time Thanksgiving specials, you can set a preferred pickup time for your meal and skip third-party fees. You can also see dish photos, portion details, allergens and more.

Not only will you find full menus and limited-time Thanksgiving specials, you can set a preferred pickup time for your meal and skip third-party fees. You can also see dish photos, portion details, allergens and more. Set up an alert. Use platforms like OpenTable to view openings nearby. Automated alerts make it easy to snag a table as soon as one becomes available.

