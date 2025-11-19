Popmenu Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Attributes Consistently Strong Revenue Growth to Delivering a Clear Competitive Edge to Restaurants Through Smart, Secure, Scalable Marketing Technology

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu today announced it is featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Popmenu grew 323% from 2021 to 2024.

Popmenu helps more than 10,000 restaurants in the U.S. and beyond to market and grow their business across digital channels. The company offers everything from SEO-driven websites, interactive menus and direct online ordering to automated marketing, AI content creation and AI phone answering.

"Popmenu's tech leadership is rooted in a deep respect for hospitality and a drive to make restaurants unstoppable," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "We give operators a significant advantage throughout the guest journey, from the moment someone starts searching for a restaurant to when they become a lifelong fan. By investing early in AI and automation, we've made it easier for operators to market at scale in a very personalized way. We've also made it easier to measure ROI with confidence and achieve profitable growth—while reclaiming time to focus on unforgettable experiences at the table. Securing our place on Deloitte's list for the fourth year is an accomplishment shared by our amazing employees, clients and partners as we work together to raise the bar for the industry."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com .

