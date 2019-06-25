58 Percent of Consumers Use Voice Search to Find Local Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (58%) of consumers used voice search to find local business information last year, according to new data gathered by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses. Nearly half (46%) of voice search users searched for a local business daily, while a further 28% searched about once a week.

Millennials are more likely to use voice search to find information on local businesses than older consumers:

More than half (58%) of consumers used voice search to find local business information last year, according to new data gathered by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses. Nearly half (46%) of voice search users searched for a local business daily, while a further 28% searched about once a week.

76% of consumers ages 18 to 34 had used voice search to find information for a local business in the last 12 months; 15% had not used voice search, but said they would consider using it in the future; and, 9% had not used voice search.

64% of consumers ages 35 to 54 had used voice search to find information for a local business in the last 12 months; 24% had not used voice search, but said they would consider using it in the future; and, 12% had not used voice search.

37% of consumers ages 54 and older had used voice search to find information for a local business in the last 12 months; 33% had not used voice search, but said they would consider using it in the future; and, 30% had not used voice search.

Consumers are most likely to voice search for food-related businesses, with the top industries being:

Restaurants/cafés (51% of consumers)

Grocery stores (41%)

Food delivery (35%)

Clothing stores (32%)

Hotels/bed and breakfasts (30%)

Consumers use voice search to make reservations, check prices and inventory, and make purchases:

54% make a restaurant reservation.

46% determine prices of a local business's products/services.

40% ask which products a business has in stock.

32% buy directly from a business.

27% visit a local business' website after making a voice search.

Top ways to optimize a business website for voice search include:

Using natural language and multiple-word keywords.

Adding questions and answers on the business's website.

Making sure the business's location, hours and phone number are correct and visible on its website and search engine directories.

"Right now, more than half of consumers – and three quarters of millennials – are using voice search to connect with local businesses, and the number is steadily growing," said Bridget Weston Pollack, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at SCORE. "Given this strong consumer demand, we would recommend that businesses consider incorporating voice search into their marketing plans, or risk missing out on customers. We have free resources at score.org that can help, as well as experienced mentors ready to discuss this and other marketing trends."

Download our infographic for more information on consumer usage of voice search and how small businesses can capitalize on it.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

­­Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

800-634-0245

media@score.org

SOURCE SCORE

Related Links

https://www.score.org

