SCORE and SBA to Co-Host National Small Business Week Virtual Summit April 30-May 1

Attendees will be able to access critical federal resources, learn new business strategies and hear from industry experts.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the 2024 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit April 30-May 1, co-hosted by SCORE – the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors – and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Attendees at this free, two-day online event will gain:

The free, two-day event will include expert-led sessions, business planning resources and networking opportunities.

Practical, actionable insights at expert-led business sessions.

Professional advice from SCORE's expert small business mentors.

Complimentary resources to guide business planning.

Access to the virtual exhibit hall to connect with a wide range of available services and federal resources.

Opportunities for networking with fellow business owners nationwide.

"National Small Business Week is a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to hear from industry experts, connect with other small business owners and tap into expert advice from SCORE mentors," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of this free event and learn more about the resources available to help their small businesses launch, grow and thrive."

During the virtual summit, SCORE and the SBA will also recognize the 2024 National Small Business Week award winners – including small business owners from each state – for their excellence, innovation and outstanding accomplishments on the road to entrepreneurial success.

"Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. "Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more Americans than ever before are pursuing the American dream of business ownership, with women and people of color leading the way. As we gear up for National Small Business Week, the SBA is proud to recognize some of the leaders who are part of and who have paved the way for today's historic Small Business Boom. Entrepreneurs provide invaluable contributions to their communities, our national economy, and our democracy, and we invite all of America to join us in celebrating our nation's small business owners."

Small business owner and SCORE client Cynthia Amin, owner of Colesville Travel in Silver Spring, Md., explains why she's looking forward to attending this year's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit: "This event promises to deliver a wealth of insights, strategies, and networking opportunities designed for small business owners like me. I'm particularly excited about attending workshops led by professionals and connecting with business owners who share my passion."

The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is open and free for everyone, but registration is necessary to unlock its full benefits. Visit SCORE's website to view the full agenda and register.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration:

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Cosponsorship Authorization # 24-1-C. SBA's participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

