$586 Million Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Markets - Global Forecast to 2024
Nov 01, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market (AFM) by Offering (AFM, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial Grade, Research Grade), Applications (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductor & Electronics, Academics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for atomic force microscopy is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 and 2024. The applications of atomic force microscopy include materials science, life sciences, semiconductors and electronics, academics, and others (that include solar cells, geoscience, forensic science, and food technology).
The market growth can primarily be attributed to committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development and high demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industry.
The atomic force microscope is an ultra-high resolution instrument designed to outline the terrains of specimens. It records the interaction forces between the surface and the sharp tip mounted on the cantilever. AFM, via an analysis of the tip-sample interaction forces, helps determine high-resolution information and local material properties, such as cohesion and adhesion. This advanced technology measures minute samples with a substantial degree of accuracy. Additionally, unlike other microscopy technologies, atomic force microscopy does not need to be installed in a vacuum environment or any treatment that might damage the sample.
The majority of share in the atomic force microscopy market is held by few leading players, A few of them are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Oxford Instruments (UK), Horiba (Japan), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan).
These leading market players mainly focus on organic growth strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to enhance their share in the atomic force microscopy market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market, By Application
4.3 Market, By Grade
4.4 Market in APAC, By Application and Country
4.5 Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Committed Support From Several Governments to Promote Nanotechnology and Nanoscience Research and Development
5.2.1.2 High Demand for 3D Ics From Semiconductor and Electronics Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Damage to Samples Due to Contact-Mode AFM
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Investments in OLED Production and Expansion
5.2.3.2 Increasing Need for High-Speed Diagnostics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
6 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Atomic Force Microscopes
6.2.1 Contact Mode
6.2.1.1 Contact Mode Or Repulsive Mode is the Simplest Mode of Operation for AFM
6.2.2 Non-Contact Mode
6.2.2.1 Non-Contact AFM Operates With Increased Separation Between Tip and Sample
6.2.3 Tapping Mode
6.2.3.1 Tapping Mode Overcomes the Limitations of Contact Mode
6.3 Probes
6.3.1 Probes Expected to Continue to Dominate Market, in Terms of Volume, During Forecast Period
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Software Can Be Integrated Into AFM to Scan the Probe Tip
7 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Grade
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Industrial Grade AFM
7.2.1 Industrial Grade AFM to Continue to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
7.3 Research-Grade AFM
7.3.1 Research-Grade Atomic Force Microscopy Attain Sub-Nanometer Resolution Far Beyond Optical Diffraction Limit
8 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Materials Science
8.2.1 Polymers
8.2.1.1 AFM is an Essential Tool for the Depiction of Polymer
8.2.2 Nanomaterials
8.2.2.1 AFM Highlights the 3D Characterization of Nanoparticles With A Sub-Nanometer Resolution
8.3 Life Sciences
8.3.1 Cell Biology
8.3.1.1 AFM Provides A Flexible Platform for Imaging and Manipulating Living Cells
8.3.2 Biotechnology
8.3.2.1 AFM has Benchmarked Its Capabilities in Addressing Several Biological Issues
8.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
8.3.3.1 AFM Offers an Unmatched Tool to Develop Novel Drug Delivery Systems
8.4 Semiconductors and Electronics
8.4.1 Data Storage
8.4.1.1 AFM is One of the Critical Equipment for Analyzing Data Storage Products
8.4.2 3D Integrated Circuits and Fin Field-Effect Transistors
8.4.2.1 AFM is Used to Analyze the Structureof Chips, Using A Tiny Probe
8.4.3 Displays
8.4.3.1 AFMs are Employed to Review Devices at Nanometer Resolution in Displays
8.4.4 Carbon Nanotubes
8.4.4.1 AFM is Used for Investigation of Properties of Carbon Nanotubes
8.5 Academics
8.5.1 AFM is Powerful Tool to Understand Applications of Nanotechnology
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Solar Cells
8.6.1.1 Surface Characterization By AFM is Significant to Examine the Quality of the Formed Structures in Solar Cells
8.6.2 Geoscience
8.6.2.1 AFM Imaging Systems is A Versatile Analytical Tool Used for Extensive Investigation of Geological Samples
8.6.3 Forensic Science
8.6.3.1 AFM is A Device That is Employed for the Generation of Forensic Information
8.6.4 Food Technology
8.6.4.1 AFM is A Non-Invasive Examination Tool That has Been Widely Employed for Imaging of Surface Ultrastructure
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Players in Atomic Force Microscopy (2018)
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Benchmarking
10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
10.5 Competitive Scenario
10.5.1 Product Launch and Development
10.5.2 Partnership
10.5.3 Acquisition
10.5.4 Expansion
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Bruker Corporation
11.1.2 Park Systems
11.1.3 Hitachi
11.1.4 Horiba
11.1.5 Oxford Instruments
11.1.6 Nanosurf
11.1.7 Witec
11.1.8 NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments
11.1.9 Nanomagnetics Instruments
11.1.10 Nanonics Imaging
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 AFM Workshop
11.2.2 Attocube Systems (Wittenstein Group)
11.2.3 Anton Paar
11.2.4 Semilab
11.2.5 Concept Scientific Instruments
11.2.6 Nano Scan Technologies
11.2.7 RHK Technologies
11.2.8 Getec Microscopy
11.2.9 Advanced Technologies Center
11.2.10 Nanoscience Instruments
11.2.11 Anfatech Instrumentts
11.2.12 Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments Corporation
11.2.13 Tokyo Instruments
11.2.14 Molecular Vista
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb2f7y
