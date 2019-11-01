$586 Million Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market (AFM) by Offering (AFM, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial Grade, Research Grade), Applications (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductor & Electronics, Academics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for atomic force microscopy is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 and 2024. The applications of atomic force microscopy include materials science, life sciences, semiconductors and electronics, academics, and others (that include solar cells, geoscience, forensic science, and food technology).



The market growth can primarily be attributed to committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development and high demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industry.



One of the key drivers of atomic force microscopy is the committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development. Also, the high demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to lay new growth opportunity for the atomic force microscopy market during the forecast period.



The atomic force microscope is an ultra-high resolution instrument designed to outline the terrains of specimens. It records the interaction forces between the surface and the sharp tip mounted on the cantilever. AFM, via an analysis of the tip-sample interaction forces, helps determine high-resolution information and local material properties, such as cohesion and adhesion. This advanced technology measures minute samples with a substantial degree of accuracy. Additionally, unlike other microscopy technologies, atomic force microscopy does not need to be installed in a vacuum environment or any treatment that might damage the sample.



The majority of share in the atomic force microscopy market is held by few leading players, A few of them are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Oxford Instruments (UK), Horiba (Japan), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan).



These leading market players mainly focus on organic growth strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to enhance their share in the atomic force microscopy market.

