$594 Mn Veterinary Software Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Veterinary Software Market by Product (Practice Management, Imaging, BI, Marketing), Delivery Model (On Premise, Cloud), Practice (Small Animal, Mixed, Large, Equine, Bovine), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Emergency) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary software market is expected to reach USD 594.3 Million by 2022 from USD 442.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by rising companion animal ownership and demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and growing product innovation and software integration.
This report segments the global market into product, delivery model, practice type, type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into practice management software, veterinary imagining software, and other software. In 2017, the practice management software segment accounted for the largest share of the total market. Practice management software reduces the possibilities of error and the overall cost of a veterinary healthcare facility.
Based on practice type, the veterinary software market is segmented into exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices, and exclusive large animal practices. The exclusive small animal practices segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of small pet owners and rising annual spending on pet care in developed countries.
Based on end user, this market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & referral practices, clinics & ambulatory practices, and specialty & emergency hospitals. The veterinary hospitals and referral practices segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the extensive usage of veterinary software for the preparation, management, and analysis of patient databases for daily/weekly/annual animal hospital visits, monitoring veterinarians, and for easy and quick data accessing and sharing.
In 2017, North America dominated the veterinary software market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be majorly attributed to the growing demand for quality pet care. Other growth factors include growing awareness about veterinary software and the easy availability of veterinary software and services in this region. This is because most vendors operating in this market have operations in North America. The increasing number of veterinarians is also a major driver for the market in North America.
While the veterinary software market presents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to lack of government incentives for the adoption of veterinary software and the reluctance of veterinarians towards adopting new technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Veterinary Software Market Overview
4.2 Global Market, By Type, 2017-2022
4.3 Global Market, By Practice Type, 2017 vs 2022 (USD Million)
4.4 Geographic Analysis: Global Market in Europe, By Product
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Companion Animal Ownership
5.2.1.2 Growing Product Innovation and Integration for Better Practice Outcomes
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure
5.2.1.4 Growing Consolidation of the Veterinary Healthcare Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Government Incentives
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Veterinary Software in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Web-Based/Cloud-Based Models
5.2.3.2 Penetration in Emerging Economies Through Education and Training
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Meeting Region-Wise Requirements for Software Functions
5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies
5.2.4.3 Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Countries
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Pest Analysis
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7 Veterinary Software Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Veterinary Practice Management Software
7.3 Veterinary Imaging Software
7.4 Other Software
8 Veterinary Software Market, By Delivery Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premise Model
8.3 Web-Based/Cloud-Based Model
9 Veterinary Software Market, By Practice Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Exclusive Small Animal Practices
9.3 Mixed Animal Practices
9.3.1 Predominantly Small Animal Practices
9.3.2 Predominantly Large Animal Practices
9.4 Exclusive Large Animal Practices
9.4.1 Exclusive Equine Practices
9.4.2 Exclusive Bovine Practices
10 Veterinary Software Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Integrated Software
10.3 Standalone Software
11 Veterinary Software Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Referral Practices
11.3 Clinics and Ambulatory Practices
11.4 Specialty and Emergency Hospitals
12 Veterinary Software Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
- Animal Intelligence Software
- Britton's Wise Computer
- Carestream Health
- Clientrax
- Ezyvet Limited
- Finnish Net Solutions
- Firmcloud Corporation
- Henry Schein
- Hippo Manager Software
- Idexx Laboratories
- Or Technology (OEHM UND Rehbein GmbH)
- Patterson Companies
- Timeless Veterinary Systems
- Vetter Software
- Via Information System
