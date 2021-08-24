5G and LTE Drive Mobile Backhaul Microwave Market 16 Percent in 1H 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, demand for Microwave Transmission equipment grew 11 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2021 driven by LTE and 5G. In that period, microwave revenue from mobile backhaul application grew 16 percent.

"The Microwave Transmission market is recovering from the decline caused by the spread of COVID-19 as evidenced by the strong growth in the first half of 2021," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Almost all of the vendors in this industry are benefiting from the improving mobile backhaul market, especially the top vendors. Since demand is rising, each vendor's performance this year will come down to how well they navigate the supply issues created by the pandemic and semiconductor shortages," added Yu.

Highlights from the 2Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

All regions contributed to the positive market growth this quarter with the exception of Latin America . Latin America declined year-over-year for a ninth consecutive quarter, shrinking to its lowest quarterly revenue level that we have on record.

. declined year-over-year for a ninth consecutive quarter, shrinking to its lowest quarterly revenue level that we have on record. The top three vendors in the quarter continued to be Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. In 2Q 2021, Huawei regained most of the market share lost in the previous quarter and returned to holding a 10 percentage point lead over Ericsson.

E/V Band revenue growth remained positive for another consecutive quarter and held its double-digit year-over-year growth rate.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

