5G Chipset Market to Cross USD 93 Billion by 2031 on 5G and Edge AI Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the 5G chipset market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by increasing global 5G deployment and demand for high-speed connectivity solutions. The 5G chipset market size is projected to grow from USD 33.40 billion in 2025 to USD 39.63 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 93.05 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period.

The strong 5G chipset market growth is fueled by rising adoption across smartphones, automotive applications, industrial IoT, and smart city infrastructure. As telecom operators continue to expand 5G networks globally, the 5G chipset industry is experiencing accelerated innovation, enabling faster data transmission, reduced latency, and improved device performance. The evolving ecosystem is also positively influencing 5G chipset market trends, including AI-integrated chipsets and energy-efficient designs.

5G Chipset Market Trends Driving Next-Gen Connectivity

Edge AI Driving Next-Gen Chip Design

As edge computing gains momentum, devices like smartphones, connected vehicles, and industrial gateways are increasingly integrating AI capabilities directly on-chip. This shift is pushing chip design toward specialized architectures focused on handling AI tasks efficiently, rather than relying on traditional processing cores. As a result, demand is rising for more advanced semiconductor technologies, especially for high-performance 5G applications, strengthening the premium segment of the 5G chipset market.

5G Network Expansion Boosting Chip Demand

The rapid expansion of 5G networks worldwide is driving strong demand for semiconductor components used in telecom infrastructure. As operators enhance network capacity and deploy advanced technologies like small cells and massive MIMO, there is a growing need for efficient RF and power management solutions. This momentum is particularly evident in fast-developing regions, supporting sustained growth across the 5G chipset market.

5G Chipset Market Segmentation

By Chipset Type: Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) System-on-Chip with Integrated Modem (SoC) Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) Millimeter-Wave Technology Chips Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Power Management ICs Antenna Tuner ICs Switches LNAs and Power Amplifiers Others (Filters, Discrete Memory, Converters, etc.)

By Technology Node: < 3 nm 3 nm 5 nm 7 nm 16 nm 28 nm 28 nm

By Operational Frequency: Sub-6 GHz 26–39 GHz Above 39 GHz

By End-User Industry: IT, Telecom, and Network Infrastructure Consumer Electronics (including Smart Home) Industrial Automation Automotive and Transportation Energy and Utilities Healthcare Retail Other End-User Industries

By Geography: North America: United States, Canada, Mexico South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa: Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Africa



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/5g-chipset-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Analysis of the 5G Chipset Market

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the 5G chipset market, driven by large-scale network deployments and strong government backing. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are actively expanding 5G infrastructure while also investing in local semiconductor capabilities. This combination of high demand and growing manufacturing support is strengthening the region's role in both consumption and supply of advanced chipsets.

North America remains a key contributor, supported by early adoption of advanced 5G technologies and strong policy initiatives encouraging domestic semiconductor production. The United States, in particular, is pushing innovation in high-frequency networks, while Canada focuses on expanding connectivity in remote areas together driving steady demand across different segments of the 5G chipset market.

"The 5G chipset market reflects measured expansion aligned with network rollouts and device upgrades, with demand patterns supported by observable deployment trends across regions. Mordor Intelligence's structured triangulation of industry data and consistent validation approach offers a dependable, comparable view versus fragmented alternative analyses." Says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Key Players Driving 5G Chipset Market Growth

The 5G chipset market share is moderately consolidated, with major global players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their competitive position.

Qualcomm Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Explore more insights on 5G chipset competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/5g-chipset-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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Mobile Accelerator Market Growth - The Mobile Accelerator Market size is estimated at USD 9.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.24%. Growth is driven by rising demand for high-performance computing in smartphones, gaming, and AI applications. Increasing use of machine learning, advanced graphics, and enhanced user experiences is boosting market adoption.

Akamai Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, and F5 are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the mobile accelerator market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-accelerator-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited