5G Core Global Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems and Affirmed Networks

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Core Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G core market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.4%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to several factors. These include the swift deployment of 5G networks, an upsurge in enterprise and industrial use cases for 5G, heightened emphasis on network security, the extension of private 5G networks, and the ongoing evolution of standards.

Noteworthy trends expected in the forecast period encompass the implementation of network slicing for industry-specific applications, the integration of edge computing into 5G core networks, the adoption of open Radio Access Network (RAN), the application of artificial intelligence and automation for network optimization, and advancements in security measures for 5G networks.

The anticipated surge in data traffic is set to drive the expansion of the 5G core market in the future. Data traffic, denoting the amount of data transmitted through a network at a specific moment, is a key consideration. Leveraging the 5G Core for managing data traffic provides several advantages, including improved network capabilities, service exposure, and traffic steering features. These benefits furnish additional tools for optimizing traffic management and achieving efficient handling of data traffic.

The growing adoption of 5G technology is poised to boost the expansion of the 5G core market in the forthcoming years. 5G, the latest generation of mobile communication networks, succeeding predecessors such as 4G (LTE) and 3G, is driving this momentum. The 5G core network (5GC) serves as the foundational infrastructure for the implementation and operation of 5G technology, playing a crucial role in supporting diverse use cases and applications that capitalize on the capabilities of 5G networks.

Prominent trends in the 5G core market involve the adoption of technological advancements by companies to bolster their market standing. For instance, in November 2022, Nokia Corporation, a leading global telecommunications service provider based in Finland, introduced a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) alternative for enterprise customers seeking a simplified deployment of the 5G Standalone (SA) core network. This subscription-based service, known as Nokia Core SaaS, eliminates upfront costs and the burden of managing software maintenance and updates, offering a complete 5G core solution through a SaaS delivery model.

Major companies operating in the pet sitting market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to power a standalone network. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Within the 5G core, there are primary components comprising solutions and services. In the realm of network operations, services refer to applications or functions that aid in establishing connections among users, applications, and data within the network. The diverse solutions encompass professional services and managed services, deployed both over the cloud and on-premise. Telecom operators and enterprises utilize various network functions, such as AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF, UDM, AUSF, AF, and NSSF. These functions play a crucial role in supporting the operations of the 5G core.

The 5G core market includes revenues earned by entities through services such as service-based architecture and cloud-based architecture. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solutions; Services

By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premises

By Network Function: Access and Mobility Management (AMF); Session Management Function (SMF); User Plane Function (UPF); Policy Control Function (PCF); Network Exposure Function (NEF); Network Repository Function (NRF); Unified Data Management (UDM); Authentication Server Function (AUSF); Application Function (AF); Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF)

By End-User: Telecom Operators; Enterprises

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Companies Profiled

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Cisco Systems Inc.

Affirmed Networks Inc.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP

HRMavenir Systems Inc.

Druid Software Ltd.

IPLOOK Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Orange SA

VMware Inc.

Athonet

Ciena Corporation

F5 Networks Inc.

Altiostar Networks

Parallel Wireless Pvt. Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Juniper Networks Inc.

Amdocs

Datang Telecom Group

Alpha Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Rakuten Mobile Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8j2o7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets