5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share Set to Reach US $88.5 Billion By 2027, CAGR of 99.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, by Offering (Hardware, Services); By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural); By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government); By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market size expected to reach to USD 88.5 Billion By 2027 from USD 389.05 Million in 2019 in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 99.3% during forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Overview

What is 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)? How big is 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market?

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables telecom operators to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband in areas where fiber or fixed internet lines are absent. FWA replaces the traditional copper cables with wireless to deliver internet services to home and business applications where fiber is prohibitively costly to lay and maintain. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) allows network operators to provide ultra-high-speed internet broadband by employing standardized 3GPP architectures and standard mobile components.

Previous FWA initiatives were failed due to the improper industrial standards used within them. However, the latest 5G FWA services will be groundbreaking for developing countries and beneficial for those who stay in suburban and rural areas. 5G FWA services enable a higher density of data exchange. Growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and superior broadband coverage with minimal power consumption and latency is boosting the growth of the market.

Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Arqiva

AT&T Inc.

Cellular South Inc. (Cspire)

Cisco

Cohere Technologies Inc.

Ericsson

Hrvatski Telekom

Huawei

Mimosa Networks Inc.

Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN)

Nokia

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Siklu Communication

Swisscom

Telefónica S.A.

Telus Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA): Driving Factors

The rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity with low latency and power consumption has accelerated the 5G fixed wireless access market growth. As compared to traditional wired internet services, FWA is easier to set up because it reduces the need for physical cables. This is one of the beneficial factors driving the market growth. Also, the development of Machine-to-machine (M2M) technology the increasing adoption of millimeter-wave in 5G FWA is expected to drive the growth of the 5G FWA market. Some leading companies, including Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson, are developing 5G technology. For instance, Ericsson is mainly investing in developing 5G hardware. The company is also proactively participating in the research and development programs with leading mobile operators worldwide, such as SK Telecom Company Ltd. from South Korea, Verizon, AT&T from the United States, and China Mobile (CHL) from China.

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 389.05 Million Market Outlook for 2027 USD 88.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 99.3% from 2021 - 2027 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020 - 2027 Top Market Players Arqiva, AT&T Inc., Cellular South, Inc. (Cspire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies, Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks, Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN), Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Siklu Communication, Swisscom, Telefónica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc Segments Covered By Offering, By Demography, By Application, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Market Segmentation

Insight by Offering

On the basis of offering, the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is segmented into hardware and software. The software is expected to witness the highest share in the global market in 2019. This growth can be attributed to the availability of several types of services, including the connection of several devices required for smart and safe vehicles, smart homes, smart cities, smart schools, improved education, and healthcare. However, 5G fixed wireless access services with ultra-fast internet connectivity provide the on-time delivery service.

Insight by Demography

By demography, the market is bifurcated into urban, semi-urban, and rural. Among these, semi-urban demography is projected to generate the largest market share owing to the accessibility of high power transmission or reception technologies, availability of sophisticated antenna technology, large-scale adoption of ultra-fast 5G-enabled fixed wireless access. Further, the rural demography is expected to experience the significant adoption of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). However, the urban demography is anticipated to show slow adoption of 5G technology because people in these regions are still accessing advanced 4G technology.

Insight by Application

On the grounds of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The residential application is anticipated to generate the largest revenue share in the global market. The residential customers get gigabits of speed at the best competitive price with easy installation.

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America dominated the market with the largest revenue and held the largest market share. The highly engaged user base, along with the novel subscribers, is expected to be generated in the U.S. North America. Also, the major companies based in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are investing and developing secured, robust, and seamless 5G internet connection & bandwidth, which is expected to boost the growth for on-demand video services.

Europe is the second-largest region dominating the market owing to growing government funding to enhance the development of 5G infrastructure for fast and simple usage of 5G high-speed and low-latency networks. Moreover, other countries in European Union including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, are contributing to the global market share. Germany is projected to generate the highest global market share. The key factors contributing to this dominance include proactive government initiatives to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure across the government and private offices in the country.

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market report on the basis of offering, demography, application, and region

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Demography Outlook

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

