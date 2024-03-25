5G Fixed Wireless Access Market size is set to grow by USD 110.76 bn from 2024-2028,government initiatives for high-speed internet network connectivity boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5g fixed wireless access market size is estimated to grow by USD 110.76 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.95% during the forecast period. Governments worldwide drive 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) investments through smart city initiatives. Telecom industries, including Samsung and Nokia, collaborate. Fiber optics, broadband, and telecommunication networks are prioritized. In India, a high-level forum suggests a vision for 5G India 2020, focusing on 5G FWA, mmWave spectrum, and urban areas. Global demand increases with semi-urban demographics, commercial sector, and mobile service providers. Pricing strategies and wired broadband alternatives are considered. Private 5G networks and technology advancements are key.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2021 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2021 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 110.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Spain Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cohere Technologies, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inseego Corp., nbn co ltd., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telapex Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telephone and Data Systems Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Segment Overview

This 5g fixed wireless access market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Services, Hardware) Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Type

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market represents a significant growth area in global telecommunications, particularly for residential applications. This technology offers high-speed Internet connectivity without the need for traditional wired broadband infrastructure, catering to urban, suburban, and rural end-users. Benefits include low latency, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition video content, online gaming, and supporting multiple devices. FWA is an attractive alternative for households seeking faster Internet speeds and flexibility. In remote or underserved regions, it provides a viable solution where laying fiber-optic cables may be impractical or cost-prohibitive.

Geography Overview

The 5G fixed wireless access market in North America is experiencing robust growth, driven by enterprise adoption in developed economies like the US and Canada. The IT sector, a major contributor in the US, is witnessing significant expansion due to the increasing implementation of IoT technology, which necessitates 5G fixed wireless access. Vendors in North America, including Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., are actively innovating and developing advanced 5G fixed wireless access technologies to cater to this growing demand.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2021 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is driven by the integration of edge computing, reducing latency and enhancing performance in industries like telecom, commercial sector, and urban areas. Samsung, Verizon, T3 Broadband, Mercury Broadband, and mobile service providers leverage mmWave spectrum for real-time applications, such as AR/VR, autonomous vehicles, and remote healthcare. Nokia and others enable efficient data handling and quicker decision-making, fostering wired broadband alternatives for semi-urban demographies and global demand. Private 5G networks also emerge as pricing strategies for businesses.

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market faces challenges due to limited availability and competition for mmWave spectrum suitable for high-speed transmissions. Companies like Samsung, T3 Broadband, Mercury Broadband, Verizon, and technology providers such as Nokia navigate complex licensing processes and infrastructure deployment in urban and semi-urban demographies. Global demand for 5G FWA exceeds resources, leading to pricing strategies and regulatory hurdles. Wired broadband alternatives and private 5G networks also impact market dynamics.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2021 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

research_analysis

Market Research Overview

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. The FWA technology utilizes 5G networks to provide fixed broadband services to consumers and businesses, offering faster speeds and lower latency compared to traditional wired connections. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% during the forecast period. Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, and Nokia. The market is also witnessing the adoption of various technologies such as Massive MIMO, Beamforming, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing to enhance network capacity and coverage. The FWA market is further expected to be fueled by the increasing deployment of 5G networks and the growing demand for remote work and online learning. However, challenges such as spectrum availability and regulatory issues may hinder market growth. Overall, the 5G FWA market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, offering numerous opportunities for market participants.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio