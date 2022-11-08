5G in Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 Bn, Emergence of IoT to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G in defense market growth is driven by factors such as the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). The defense industry is implementing next-generation technology to enhance networking and communication systems. loT has transformed networking and communication technologies. IT products and services give insights into intelligent, connected technologies used in the defense industry. Telecommunications companies are rolling out 5G wireless network infrastructure. Defense officials in the US are exploring 5G for military applications, such as support of deployed combatants; smart bases, warehouses, and logistics; autonomous vehicles; and applications related to cloud services. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT, the global 5G in defense market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026

The global 5G in defense market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View FREE Sample Report

Global 5G In Defense Market: Communication Technology Landscape

By technology, the market has been segmented into small cell and macro cell. The small cell segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. A major increase in data speed is expected with the introduction of 5G networks. Small cells can facilitate 5G deployment. Hence, they are expected to play a major role in the 5G communication infrastructure market. In defense, 5G can make intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processes more efficient. Factors such as high network speed and low latency, as well as the wide adoption of autonomous and connected devices, will drive the growth of the segment.

Global 5G In Defense Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the emergence of IoT. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the 5G in defense market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed information about country-wise regional information

Global 5G In Defense Market: Companies Covered

AT&T Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable smart warehouse applications for the Department of Defense's Naval Bases.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that are designed to explore nest-gen-wireless solutions for military personnel in remote areas.

NEC Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable on-the-move communications in a degraded, intermittent, latent, and contested EW environment.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable intelligent, automated operations.

Sierra Wireless Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that connect smart warehouse application infrastructure to provide high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity.

Aptiv Plc

Ligado Networks

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thales

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Global 5G In Defense Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing R&D and deployment of 5G network is driving market growth. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively.

5G IoT Roaming Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The development of wireless technologies is driving market growth. The increasing adoption of LPWAN, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN), 5G, wireless sensor networks, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is expected to drive the demand for IoT devices. The need to provide increased capacity, high data rate, and high connectivity has increased.

5G In Defense Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, AT&T Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ligado Networks, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Thales, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Communication Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Communication Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Communication Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Communication Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Communication Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Communication Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Communication Technology

5.3 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small cell - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small cell - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Macro cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Macro cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Macro cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Macro cell - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Macro cell - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Communication Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Communication Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 89: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 98: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 103: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 107: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 112: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sierra Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 121: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 125: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 126: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 128: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.12 Thales

Exhibit 130: Thales - Overview



Exhibit 131: Thales - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Thales - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Thales - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio