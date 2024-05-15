Functional Flours Market size is set to grow by USD 36.14 bn from 2024-2028, increased demand for ready-to-eat food from product manufacturers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional flours market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.14 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Flours Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (RTE products, Bakery products, Soups and sauces, and Others), Type (Fortified, Specialty, and Pre-cooked), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Dohler GmbH, GEMEF Industries, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MGP Ingredients Inc., Olam Group Ltd., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Symrise AG, Tate and Lyle PLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Scoular Co., Bunge Global SA, Caremoli SpA, Cargill Inc., and Sensient Technologies Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Functional flours have witnessed significant innovation due to the rising demand for plant-based diets and nutritional enhancement. Incorporating blends of functional flours into regular wheat flour boosts protein content and offers various health benefits. Gluten-free flours are trending, improving sensory appeal and nutritional properties of gluten-free food items. Seed flours, non-wheat grains, lower salt, sugar, and higher fiber flours are in high demand. Key areas for innovation include soy flour, rye flour, oat flour, composite flours, and barley flours. Consumer interest in diet and health drives the market for functional flours used in flatbreads, biscuits, pastries, cakes, cookies, and snacks like energy bars and protein bars. Functional flours offer nutritive value, bioactive properties, and preventive healthcare measures against obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The market also includes fortified flours with vitamins, herbs, nutraceuticals, and pre-cooked flours.

Market Challenges

The functional flours market is significantly influenced by raw materials, primarily grains and non-grains. Climatic conditions impact crop production, with different crops requiring specific climates. For instance, wheat thrives in warm conditions. Natural calamities, particularly in developing countries, can significantly affect agriculture and raw material availability. Lifestyle changes drive consumer interest in functional foods, including functional flours. These offer nutritive value, bioactive properties, and solutions for health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Functional flours are used in various food applications, including meals, snacks, energy and protein bars, and bakery products. They can be fortified with vitamins, minerals, herbs, and nutraceuticals. Cereals, legumes, maize, rice, soy, and wheat are common raw materials. Pre-cooked and specialty flours, as well as additive-based and genetically modified flours, are also part of the market landscape.

Segment Overview

This functional flours market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 RTE products

1.2 Bakery products

1.3 Soups and sauces

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Fortified

2.2 Specialty

2.3 Pre-cooked Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 RTE products- The functional flours market caters to various applications, primarily in the production of Specialty Flours derived from Cereals, Legumes, Maize, Rice, Soy, Wheat, and other sources. Additive-Based Flours and Conventional Flours also hold significant market share. The shift towards Plant-based diets and the emphasis on Plant protein have fueled the demand for functional flours in Bakery Products, Noodles & Pasta, Ready-to-Eat Products, Soups & Sauces, and Snacks. Consumers, increasingly conscious of their health, seek foods rich in proteins, fibers, and diverse energy sources. Nutritive value and Bioactive properties are key considerations, with a growing interest in Barley flours, Rye flour, Oat flour, Composite flour, and other Non-wheat-based flours. Population growth, Lifestyle changes, and the rise of diet and health concerns related to Obesity, Weight management, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular diseases further drive market expansion. Energy bars and Protein bars are popular applications, as consumers look for convenient, nutritious snacking options. Functional flours contribute to the production of high-quality proteins and cater to the needs of those with Gluten allergies.

Research Analysis

The Functional Flours Market encompasses a wide range of plant-based flours, including those derived from flatbreads, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cookies. These flours are rich in plant protein, making them an attractive alternative for individuals adhering to plant-based diets due to lifestyle changes or population growth. The nutritive value and bioactive properties of these flours are derived from various sources, such as soy flour, rye flour, oat flour, composite flour, and cereals. Legumes, maize, rice, soy, and wheat are common sources of functional flours. Pre-cooked flours and specialty flours are also gaining popularity due to their added nutritional benefits. However, it is essential to consider the protein quality and potential gluten allergies when selecting functional flours. Conventional flour and additive-based flour are also options in the market, but the demand for functional flours is on the rise due to their health benefits.

Market Research Overview

The Functional Flours Market encompasses a wide range of flour types fortified with essential nutrients, dietary fibers, and functional ingredients. These flours cater to various dietary requirements and health trends, such as gluten-free, high protein, and low glycemic index. The market witnesses significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier food options. Key factors driving the market include rising demand for convenience foods, expanding application areas in bakery and confectionery industries, and technological advancements in flour production. Flours derived from ancient grains, legumes, and nuts are gaining popularity due to their nutritional benefits and unique functional properties. The market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

