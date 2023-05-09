5G IoT Global Market Report 2023: Surging Mobile Network Data Traffic Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G IoT Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global 5G IoT market is expected to grow from $4.45 billion in 2022 to $7.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.5%. The 5G IoT market is expected to grow to $57.1 billion in 2027 at CAGR of 66.9%.

Major players in the 5G IoT market are Thales Group, AT&T Inc., Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone Group Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, The Samsung Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Technology, Telefonica S.A, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., and Deutsche Telekom.

5G IoT refers to a service that communicates across all bands with both the local area network and the wide area network (WAN) with the proper speed, latency, and cost trade-offs. The 5G IoT is used for faster, more stable, and more secure connectivity, advancing everything from self-driving cars to smart grids for renewable energy to AI-enabled robots on factory floors.



The main components in 5G IoT are solution, hardware, software and platform, services. Hardware refers to the tangible, touchable, physical parts of a computer system. These range from IoT modules, IoT gateways, and modem cards to 5G SIMs. The major network types are 5G standalone (SA) and 5G non-standalone (NSA). The different enterprise sizes include large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The major end users include manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, supply chain and logistics, government and public safety, agriculture and others.



The 5G IoT market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 5G IoT market statistics, including 5G IoT industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with 5G IoT market share, detailed 5G IoT market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 5G IoT industry. This 5G IoT market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 5G IoT market. Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies and software to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2022, Radisys Corporation, a US-based company that provides open telecom solutions, launched Connect RAN 5G IoT software stack that provides an exhaustive list of 5G RAN technology.

Connect Radio access network (RAN) software for 5G IoT includes unique features such as technologies for a wide range of IoT use cases, metering and asset tracking, ultra-low latency, time-sensitive industrial deployments, video surveillance, and wearable deployments. With less initial CAPEX investment, Radisys' Connect RAN 5G IoT software provides a quick time-to-market for new use cases.



North America was the largest region in the 5G IoT market in 2022. The regions covered in the 5G IoT market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the 5G IoT market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



A surge in mobile network data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the 5G IoT market going forward. 5G IoT helps to support large volumes of mobile network data traffic and large numbers of users, including IoT devices. Large volumes of mobile network data traffic aid in the expansion of the 5G IoT by providing fast, dependable, low-latency, and secure connections.

For instance, according to a report by Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, the global data traffic on mobile networks increased by 40%. Also, between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, the growth in mobile network data traffic was about 10% quarter over quarter. Therefore, the surge in mobile network data traffic is driving the growth of the 5G IoT market.

