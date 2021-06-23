5G NR Private Wireless Revenues to Top $1 Billion by 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, LTE is dominating the private wireless market today but private 5G NR revenues remain on track to surpass $1 Billion by 2025.

"In general we believe the hype around private wireless is more warranted this time around relative to previous enterprise small cell hype cycles, reflecting progress with the five key components -- spectrum, technology, awareness, cloud players, and use cases," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "And once we factor in all the various private wireless markets, we calculate that the overall market opportunity is rather large - in the tens of billions. But at the same time, we also expect it will take some time for the private wireless market to realize its full potential," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the Private Wireless June 2021 5-Year Forecast Report:

Total private wireless projections have been revised upward by more than 10 percent to reflect the improved IIoT momentum in China .

. Macro LTE is dominating the private capex mix initially while the 5G NR share is projected to improve throughout the forecast period.

Private LTE revenue shares are expected to outperform the public MBB LTE RAN shares over the 2020-2025 forecast period, reflecting the state of the ecosystem and the projected uptake with both industrial and non-industrial networks.

