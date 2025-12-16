AI Accelerators Power Data Center IT Component to 40 Percent Growth in 3Q 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

NVIDIA Ramp, Tight Memory Supplies, Rising Component Prices Shape Market Outlook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global data center server and storage component revenue increased 40 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2025, driven primarily by strength in AI accelerators, which also lifted demand for complementary components including HBM, back-end NICs, and storage drives.

"Growth in the quarter was led by NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra ramp across US hyperscalers and neo cloud providers," said Baron Fung, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Deployments of custom accelerators from hyperscale customers such as Google and Amazon also surged, driven by training and inference requirements for foundational models, as well as large cloud agreements with customers including Anthropic and Meta. Beyond AI-specific platforms, general-purpose server and storage demand from hyperscalers remained strong, supporting shipments of CPUs, NICs, and storage drives as they continue to add cloud capacity in support of AI infrastructure. The enterprise market remains uneven. While the server refresh cycle provided upside in prior quarters, we believe this refresh cycle is now winding down," said Fung.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report:

The Server and Storage Systems Component market is forecast to grow by 48 percent in 2025.

NVIDIA led vendors in data center IT component revenues, followed by SK Hynix and Samsung. NVIDIA's performance reflected the strong ramp of Blackwell Ultra. SK Hynix and Samsung recorded growth due to HBM demand and rising DRAM and SSD prices.

High-end accelerators will remain the largest contributor to revenue growth in 2026, supported by the launch of NVIDIA's Vera Rubin and AMD's MI400 rack-scale platforms, along with the next generation of custom accelerators from Google and Amazon.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report tracks revenue, unit and capacity shipments and unit and capacity pricing, along with market share of major semiconductor and component manufacturers that supplies into the data center server and storage system markets starting from 2018. Technology of focus will be major server and storage semiconductors and components such as CPUs, accelerators such as GPUs, FPGAs, and custom AI ASICs, Ethernet Adapters and Smart NICs, HBM and DRAM, and HDDs and NAND/SSDs. In addition, we will provide a forecast of the demand for these components based on shipments of servers and storage system to the hyperscale cloud service providers and to the rest-of-the-market. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks infrastructure, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group