5G RAN Investments Picked up Pace in the Fourth Quarter, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, improving market sentiment for 5G wireless equipment was enough to offset reduced demand for LTE, propelling the overall RAN market to a second year of healthy growth.

"While the overall RAN results in the quarter were in line with expectations, 5G wireless RAN activity surprised on the upside, underpinning projections that the rollout of 5G wireless networks is accelerating," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "This migration from LTE to 5G NR continued to accelerate at a torrid pace throughout 2019. We remain optimistic these trends will extend into 2020, propelling the overall RAN market to advance for a third consecutive year," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2019 RAN report:

5G NR macro and small cell transceiver shipments – Massive MIMO plus Non-Massive MIMO for sub 6 GHz and Millimeter macros and small cells – surpassed 35 M in 2019.

in 2019. The overall 5G NR transceiver installed base is projected to eclipse 0.1 B by 2020.

by 2020. Positive developments in the North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to extend into 2020 and drive the lion share of the growth.

and regions are expected to extend into 2020 and drive the lion share of the growth. Indoor 5G NR performance is a challenge – the migration from indoor LTE to 5G NR indoor small cells picked up speed during the second half of 2019.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, transceivers or RF carrier shipments, macro cell and small cell BTS shipments for 5G NR Millimeter Wave, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, LTE, and WCDMA/GSM. The report tracks the RAN market by region and includes market data for Massive MIMO. The report also includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

https://www.delloro.com/

