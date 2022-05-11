5G Security Global Market Forecast Report 2022-2027 - 5G Security Market Forecast to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Security Market by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. The report also assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many solutions, services, and support.



It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure. The report includes market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions, and service types from 2022 to 2027.



Select Report Findings:

The overall global 5G security market will reach $10.5 billion by 2027

by 2027 The fastest-growing segment will be communications security at 53.8% CAGR

North America will be the leading region projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027

will be the leading region projected to reach by 2027 Integrated 5G security and blockchain solutions will reach $253.4 million by 2027

by 2027 AI-based solutions for edge-computing infrastructure will reach $289.1 million by 2027

by 2027 Distributed denial of service protection for 5G networks will reach $721 million by 2027

by 2027 Major drivers for carrier 5Gsecurity include core network implementation and support of private wireless networks

Leading carriers will transform 5Gsecurity from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers

Fifth-generation(5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G security market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.



Among other areas, the 3GPP Security architecture and procedures for 5G System(Specification #: 33.501) specifies requirements for E1 and f1 interfaces as well as requirements for an overall secure environment. The organization specified many areas necessary for 5G security including subscription authentication, UE authorization, access and serving network authorization and more. Other areas include user and signalling data integrity to ensure seamlessness and interoperability between network elements.



One of the important areas emerging with 5G security that is a greater concern than ever before is data security and privacy. Much more so than LTE, 5G networks must be concerned with the confidentiality and integrity of users and signalling data. The 5G gNB must support encryption as per security policies for various potential vulnerability areas such as user data in transit as well as signalling for radio resource control. Access control is equally important as well as ensuring that serving networks are authorized by home networks.



In terms of market drivers for mobile network operators to expedite implementation of a more integrated 5G security approach, one of the primary areas of focus will be support of 5G-based private wireless networks for enterprise and industrial customers. While today's private networks take a more old-school approach to security, more security-minded enterprise, industrial and government sector customers will realize greater cybersecurity through interconnection and managed services with leading carrier 5G security solutions.



Leading carriers will transform 5G security from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers including direct to enterprise/industrial/government customers and via hybrid models, involving neutral hosts and/or direct interconnect with private wireless networks. The challenging task for mobile network operators is to simultaneously convince business customers that they are more secure with them than without them, while not causing alarm about security holes that existed prior to the implementation of5G security solutions.



However, there will also be completely new threats and opportunities such as securing 5Gnetwork slicing for enterprise, industrial and government customers. Additional opportunities will emerge such as the ability for network operators of all types to better secure the digital identity of their customers thanks to an integrated ID management approach afforded by 5G service-based architecture.



