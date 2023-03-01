5G Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 31.13% from 2022 to 2027, Growing R&D and deployment of 5G network to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G services market size is estimated to grow by USD 311.93 billion during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. There is rapid growth in research and development as well as deployment of the 5G hardware, driving the growth of the global market. The market is also witnessing growth in the innovation of trend-setting items boosting the market. For instance, in January 2020, Chinese vendor Huawei completed 5G New Radio testing using a 2.6 GHz spectrum in the 5G trial organized by the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group. The company's dominating position in test completion and newly acquired results further accelerate the progress of 5G technology R&D and help in forming a set of unified global standards to impressively conclude China's second phase of the 5G test. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) –Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Services Market 2023-2027

5G Services Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-User

Consumers



Enterprises

Communication Technology

eMBB



FWA



mMTC



uRLLC

Regions

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

The consumer segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Enhanced mobile broadband services (eMBB), which have elevated the 4G LTE mobile broadband experiences drive commercial deployments in the market. Consumers' concerns regarding the overall reliability, speed, and cost of internet services will be the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute to 42% of the growth of the global 5G services market during the forecast period. Factors like the penetration of technologies like online payments and video streaming have boosted the demand for IoT solutions in the region. As the smartphone mobile segment progresses, the subsectors within the telecommunication industry including network infrastructure and 5G services are growing alongside.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

5G Services Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 5G services market report covers the following areas:

5G Services Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. AT and T Inc., Bell Canada, Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, kt corp., MTN Group Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., Saudi Telecom Co., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T Mobile US Inc., Telefonica SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings –

AT&T Inc. – This company offers 5G services where one can enjoy fast internet speeds while downloading the latest apps, sharing videos, and gaming.

This company offers 5G services where one can enjoy fast internet speeds while downloading the latest apps, sharing videos, and gaming. Airtel Inc. - The company offers 5G services which help to enjoy high-quality videos without buffering and delivers speed for better work productivity.

The company offers 5G services which help to enjoy high-quality videos without buffering and delivers speed for better work productivity. China Mobile Ltd. - The company offers 5G services that deliver ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency, and ultra-wide connection and provide more ideas and solutions for helping all mankind jointly tackle the challenges of sustainable development.

The company offers 5G services that deliver ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency, and ultra-wide connection and provide more ideas and solutions for helping all mankind jointly tackle the challenges of sustainable development. Know more about vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report.



5G Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G services market vendors

