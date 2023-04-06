5G Technologies Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $414 Billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 40.1%

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Technologies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 5G technologies market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The 5G technologies market reached a value of nearly $5,858.9 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 142.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $5,858.9 million in 2021 to $76,726.0 million in 2026 at a rate of 67.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% from 2026 and reach $414,040.9 million in 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Ericsson

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Broadcom

Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in data volume generation, increasing adoption of 5G networks, increasing number of internet users, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was security concerns associated with 5G technologies.



Going forward, government initiatives, increasing smart homes, growth in number of IoT devices, and increasing investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the 5G technologies market in the future include shortage of skilled professionals, cost to end consumers, consumer perception of 5G being a health concern.



The 5G technologies market is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (RAN), and distributed antenna system (DAS). The small cell market was the largest segment of the 5G technologies market segmented by communication infrastructure, accounting for 43.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the small cell segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G technologies market segmented by communication infrastructure, at a CAGR of 70.6% during 2021-2026.



The 5G technologies market is also segmented by chipset type into ASIC chips, RFIC chips, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The ASIC chips market was the largest segment of the 5G technologies market segmented by chipset type, accounting for 51.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the RFIC chips segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G technologies market segmented by chipset type, at a CAGR of 69.3% during 2021-2026.



The 5G technologies market is also segmented by end user into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecom, and other end users. The telecom market was the largest segment of the 5G technologies market segmented by end user, accounting for 60.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the telecom segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G technologies market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 69.9% during 2021-2026.



The 5G technologies market is also segmented by core network technology into software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC). The network functions virtualization (NFV) market was the largest segment of the 5G technologies market segmented by core network technology, accounting for 50.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the software-defined networking (SDN) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G technologies market segmented by core network technology, at a CAGR of 68.2% during 2021-2026.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 5G technologies market, accounting for 75.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the 5G technologies market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 125.6% and 115.1% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 112.8% and 88.1% respectively.



The 5G technologies market is highly consolidated with a few large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 98.34% of the total market in 2021. Ericsson was the largest competitor with 18.15% share of the market, followed by Nokia with 15.66%, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. with 13.83%, Intel Corporation with 13.22%, Broadcom with 10.44%, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd with 9.45%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 7.70%, KT Corp. with 4.28%, Marvell technology with 3.05% and Samsung with 2.55%.



The top opportunities in the 5G technologies market segmented by communication infrastructure will arise in the small cell segment, which will gain $34,077.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the 5G technologies market segmented by chipset type will arise in the ASIC chips segment, which will gain $36.651.0 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the 5G technologies market segmented by end user will arise in the telecom segment, which will gain $46,998.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the 5G technologies market segmented by core network technology will arise in the network functions virtualization (NFV) segment, which will gain $35,055.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The 5G technologies market size will gain the most in China at $27,320.3 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the 5G technologies market include focus on the use of machine learning technology, focus on artificial intelligence, launching innovative products, and partnerships and collaborations to improve revenues and product offerings.



Player-adopted strategies in the 5G technologies market includes strengthening and expanding its business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships, making 5G accessible to mass buyers through the launch of new products, and strengthening its business capabilities through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the companies in the 5G technologies market to focus on product innovations, focus on use of machine learning, focus on artificial intelligence, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events and continue to target fast-growing end-users.



10. Global Market, Regional And Country Analysis

10.1. Global 5G Technologies Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global 5G Technologies Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

