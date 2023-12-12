5G Testing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 605.76 million between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Testing Equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the 5G testing equipment market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 605.76 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028
The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are impeding the 5G testing equipment market growth. 5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The 5G testing equipment market is segmented based on Application (Oscilloscopes, Signal analyzers, Signal generators, Network analyzers, and Others), End-user (Telecom equipment manufacturers, Original device manufacturers, and Telecom service providers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The oscilloscopes segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. 
  • APAC will account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the 5G testing equipment market:

Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc.

The 5G MmWave technology market size is expected to increase to USD 674.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8%.

The 5G equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 66.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 56,716.75 million.

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2023

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 605.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.19

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

