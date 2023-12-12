5G Testing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 605.76 million between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Testing Equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the 5G testing equipment market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 605.76 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are impeding the 5G testing equipment market growth. 5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The 5G testing equipment market is segmented based on Application (Oscilloscopes, Signal analyzers, Signal generators, Network analyzers, and Others), End-user (Telecom equipment manufacturers, Original device manufacturers, and Telecom service providers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. APAC will account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the 5G testing equipment market:

Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc.

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 605.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany

