5th Annual Brightening the World Earth Day Coloring Contest Winners Announced by Meridian Waste

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Waste Acquisitions, LLC, a non-hazardous, integrated solid waste services company, is proud to announce the winners of the company's 5th Annual Brightening the World Earth Day Coloring Contest. The contest, in its five year history, received the largest amount of entries to date in which the Charlotte, NC-based selection committee reviewed and selected three winners per age group from a field of 322 entries. Entries were submitted for the 5-7 and 8-10 age groups, and entries were open to all children within the U.S. The 2024 online contest closed at 11:59pm EDT on April 15.

Brightening the World Earth Day Coloring Contest Winners.

The winners for the age group 5-7 years of age are:

First Place: Rishaan P. (Anderson, SC) Second Place: Wells M. (Piedmont, SC) Third Place: Wyatt B. (Grottoes, VA)

The winners for the age group 8-10 years of age are:

First Place: Advika S. (Jacksonville, FL) Second Place: Sara Isabella C. (Greensboro, NC) Third Place: Ansley P. (Jacksonville, FL)

Earth Day is a day that was created to promote awareness and appreciation for the Earth's environment and occurs each year on April 22. By keeping the environment clean and green through proper waste management, everyone can do his or her part for the planet.

Winners will receive a rosette ribbon, a t-shirt imprinted with his or her personal winning artwork, and a garbage truck plaque engraved with his or her name, placing, and Brightening the World Meridian Waste branding. The three winners' artwork can be viewed at www.MeridianWaste.com/EarthDay.

The 2025 Brightening the World Children's Coloring Contest will open again online on March 1, 2025.

To view additional community involvement and learn about upcoming company-wide events and sponsorships with Meridian Waste, visit the website at www.MeridianWaste.com/Our-Company/Community-Happenings.

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company's core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., St. Louis, Mo., Goldston, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Greensboro, NC, Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va., servicing more than 306,781residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 14 hauling companies, five transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), two municipal solid waste landfills, and four C&D landfills in which 990,796 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.

