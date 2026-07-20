5TH ANNUAL TECHCHICAGO WEEK TO GATHER MORE THAN 15,000 FOUNDERS, INVESTORS & TECH WORKERS
News provided byP33
Jul 20, 2026, 07:15 ET
Chicago's largest tech gathering features 13 main events including the second annual Global Quantum Forum and over 130 partner events
CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P33 today announced the event lineup for its fifth annual TechChicago Week, its largest ever, set to be held from July 20-26. Over 15,000 attendees are expected to participate in the weeklong celebration of Chicago's tech ecosystem featuring 13 anchor events and over 130 partner events taking place across the city.
TechChicago Week opens Monday, July 20, with a VIP fireside chat between P33 co-founder and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker and Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus and co-founder of Groupon. Throughout the week, the gathering will bring together technologists, founders, researchers, policymakers, philanthropists, and civic leaders tasked with Solving Grand Challenges, the official theme of TechChicago Week 2026. The convergence answers a citywide call to action for Chicago to tackle the most critical challenges of our time.
The centerpiece of TechChicago Week is the second annual Global Quantum Forum (GQF) which will attract quantum leaders from 25 countries. Over 60 speakers will participate in 15 expert-led panels, fireside chats and keynotes. Together they will explore the defining opportunities of the quantum era and how quantum technologies will help address issues across interconnected economic, scientific, and social systems, from pharma, finance, energy, climate, and beyond.
TechChicago Week will feature 12 additional anchor events:
- Chicago Climate Week: (July 18-25) A shared moment connecting and amplifying climate action across Chicagoland and the Midwest.
- Aspen Ideas: Climate 2026: (July 20-22) This multi-day event convenes policymakers, scientists and academics, business and NGO leaders, industry experts, artists, and emerging leaders for a series of dialogues that educate, inspire, and drive climate action.
- Chicago Sports Tech Week: (July 20-23) Bringing together leaders across sports, tech, startups, media, fashion, investment, and culture, the week will feature a startup pitch competition, a fashion show, women's sports, and programming about the future of the sports industry.
- 1871 TechPalooza: (July 21) Experience the pulse of the city where innovation meets festival energy. Discover how 1871 is driving global impact and explore their latest offerings.
- Smart Tech, Big Dreams: Learning AI for the Future: (July 21) Hosted by Chicago State University, the one‑day, high‑energy event designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and real talk about tech‑powered careers. Industry and community partners will present hands-on experiences that break down what it truly takes to step into tech-enabled careers.
- Founder Fest: (July 21) Presented by Kamp, the event brings Seed and Series A founders, operators, and investors together during Chicago Tech Week for AI infrastructure panels, VC Insights, live startup pitches, and a happy hour.
- WMNFintech Showcase: (July 23) An exclusive look at what's next in fintech. Join 1871 and BMO and meet the 2026 WMNfintech Cohort founders building real, scalable innovation across AI, payments, financial operations, and beyond.
- Co-Invest Climate: (July 23) 1871 is partnering with Evergreen Climate Innovations for Co-Invest Climate. The annual investment showcase brings together the Midwest's brightest climate tech founders, investors, and ecosystem builders shaping the future of climate, and features curated matchmaking, industry programming, and a closing reception.
- Technology That Starts in the Community: (July 23) In this webinar hosted by United Way, hear from leaders advancing community engagement, workforce development, and entrepreneurship as they discuss how Chicago is ensuring innovation creates opportunity for everyone.
- Best Buy Teen Tech Center's Grand Opening: (July 23) A partnership between Best Buy Foundation, Clubhouse Network, and the Gary Comer Youth Center, the new tech hub which will serve as an accessible space for youth on Chicago's South Side and will offer youth-led tech demos and tours.
- Building Resilient Communities Brunch: (July 24) This session deconstructs a high-impact partnership between Verizon and Hyfi, exploring how a global corporate leader and an agile startup leveraged a cross-sector pilot to deploy 5G-powered IoT flood sensors in Chicago.
- Quarterlies Leaders Brunch: (July 25) The brunch will feature a fireside conversation with Mary Dillon, former CEO of Ulta Beauty and Foot Locker, and current Board Director of KKR and American Airlines. The conversation will be moderated by Clarissa Flores, Founder and CEO of Level Sporting Club, Chicago's first sports bar dedicated to women's sports.
As part of TechChicago Week, more than 130 partner events will take place across the city. To view the full TechChicago Week schedule visit: gotechchicago.com/2026-event-calendar.
"TechChicago Week is a moment to celebrate all of the incredible innovation happening in the city, but it is even more than a celebration," said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. "It's an inclusive and enriching experience and opportunity to learn, network, and work together to solve complex problems that will move our world forward."
TechChicago Week's presenting sponsors are Bank of America and Merrill. Supporting sponsors include Thompson Hine and The Comer Science and Education Foundation. TechChicago Week's official coworking partner is Workbox which is opening its doors to all TechChicago Week guests looking to experience a vibrant coworking and workspace community. Registration is free all week at their seven locations across the city.
More details and ticket registration for TechChicago Week is available at gotechchicago.com/week.
About P33
P33 is a publicly and privately funded nonprofit with a mission to transform Chicago into a tier one tech and innovation hub driving inclusive economic growth. P33's work is anchored in deep research and driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization, and gaps in the growth-stage startup ecosystem. P33 was launched in 2019 by Penny Pritzker, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Welsh, former president of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. Learn more at p33chicago.com.
SOURCE P33
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