5TH ANNUAL TECHCHICAGO WEEK TO GATHER MORE THAN 15,000 FOUNDERS, INVESTORS & TECH WORKERS

Chicago's largest tech gathering features 13 main events including the second annual Global Quantum Forum and over 130 partner events

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P33 today announced the event lineup for its fifth annual TechChicago Week, its largest ever, set to be held from July 20-26. Over 15,000 attendees are expected to participate in the weeklong celebration of Chicago's tech ecosystem featuring 13 anchor events and over 130 partner events taking place across the city.

TechChicago Week opens Monday, July 20, with a VIP fireside chat between P33 co-founder and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker and Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus and co-founder of Groupon. Throughout the week, the gathering will bring together technologists, founders, researchers, policymakers, philanthropists, and civic leaders tasked with Solving Grand Challenges, the official theme of TechChicago Week 2026. The convergence answers a citywide call to action for Chicago to tackle the most critical challenges of our time.

The centerpiece of TechChicago Week is the second annual Global Quantum Forum (GQF) which will attract quantum leaders from 25 countries. Over 60 speakers will participate in 15 expert-led panels, fireside chats and keynotes. Together they will explore the defining opportunities of the quantum era and how quantum technologies will help address issues across interconnected economic, scientific, and social systems, from pharma, finance, energy, climate, and beyond.

TechChicago Week will feature 12 additional anchor events:

As part of TechChicago Week, more than 130 partner events will take place across the city. To view the full TechChicago Week schedule visit: gotechchicago.com/2026-event-calendar.

"TechChicago Week is a moment to celebrate all of the incredible innovation happening in the city, but it is even more than a celebration," said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. "It's an inclusive and enriching experience and opportunity to learn, network, and work together to solve complex problems that will move our world forward."

TechChicago Week's presenting sponsors are Bank of America and Merrill. Supporting sponsors include Thompson Hine and The Comer Science and Education Foundation. TechChicago Week's official coworking partner is Workbox which is opening its doors to all TechChicago Week guests looking to experience a vibrant coworking and workspace community. Registration is free all week at their seven locations across the city.

More details and ticket registration for TechChicago Week is available at gotechchicago.com/week.

About P33

P33 is a publicly and privately funded nonprofit with a mission to transform Chicago into a tier one tech and innovation hub driving inclusive economic growth. P33's work is anchored in deep research and driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization, and gaps in the growth-stage startup ecosystem. P33 was launched in 2019 by Penny Pritzker, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Welsh, former president of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. Learn more at p33chicago.com.

SOURCE P33