5th Year In Row Inc. 5000 Ranks Agilisium Consulting among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting - The Cloud, Data & Analytics company and a proud AWS Advanced Consulting Partner made Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 5th year in row. Agilisium ranks no.15 among the top IT Management firms in California and has seen a growth of 143% in the last three years.

In April 2021, Financial Times also recognized Agilisium as America's fastest growing company with 214.5% absolute growth rate. Agilisium is one of the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partner across the world to achieve all Data & Analytics competencies & SDPs. They are one among the Top 3 Amazon Redshift Competency Partner in the U.S.

Agilisium is a one of its kind of AWS Boutique firm having wide range of AWS certified service delivery partner recognition such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Quiksight, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon RDS, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon EC2 for windows server. They are also the leading AWS partner to have strong DevOps competency and a preferred partner for AWS Database freedom program for legacy DB migrations to AWS. Agilisium emerging as the fast-growing Data & Analytics company with strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Data Governance and Data Visualization.

"This year has demonstrated just how critical our services are in an increasingly digital economy. As we continue to grow, we're grateful for our exceptionally talented team who have helped us achieve business resilience during the changing business dynamics and thank our clients for trusting us to be their strategic data partner," said Raj Babbu CEO and Founder of Agilisium.

About Agilisium

Agilisium has built, migrated and managed Petabyte sized Data Lake solutions for leading enterprise originations from various industries like Media houses & Broadcasting, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, BFSI, Retail & Manufacturing. They work with 10% of Fortune 100 companies handling $90MN worth of Data Engineering & Advanced Analytics projects in a span of 7 years. Starting out in 2014 as a small Los Angeles start-up, they quickly expanded their global presence around the world operating with 7 global delivery centers including India. Agilisium also provides IT specialty staff augmentation services to solve complex cloud & data analytics related problems. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Name – Jay Chandran

Email Address – [email protected]

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting

Related Links

https://agilisium.com

