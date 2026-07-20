New two-wave benchmark from 5W AI Communications finds OpenAI captures 24.6% of all AI citations about the AI industry — and that every major AI assistant except one shows measurable self-citation bias. Companion 5W AI Communications studies find Wikipedia and Reddit out-cite the entire prestige business press, and 35% of consumers now begin product research inside an AI engine, not Google.

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm and a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, today released a synthesis of its 2026 research library measuring how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews describe the companies, categories, and brands that consumers, investors, and journalists now research inside an AI engine before they ever open a browser tab. The full library is at 5wpr.com/research.

The picture is direct. The answer layer is the new shelf. And the shelf is not neutral.

The AI industry describes itself — and the mirror is not clean

5W AI Communications' AI Companies AI Visibility Index 2026 — a two-wave benchmark of 32,200 prompts across the five major AI engines, run in January–February and April–May 2026 — measured how AI assistants describe the AI companies themselves: OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta AI, xAI, and 20 others.

Headline findings:

OpenAI captures 24.6% of all citations surfaced by AI assistants when answering questions about the AI industry — nearly a quarter of the modeled answer surface consolidated into a single company.

Wikipedia, GitHub, and ArXiv supply 55% of citations in AI-industry answers. Banking, venture capital, and credit cards are described through editorial publishers. AI is described through its own code and its own papers. That is a fundamentally different communications problem.

Every major AI assistant shows self-citation lift — except one:

• ChatGPT recommends OpenAI models 2.0x more often than other engines recommend the same OpenAI models.

• Gemini recommends Google DeepMind 1.7x more often.

• Google AI Overviews recommends Google 1.6x more often.

• Perplexity surfaces itself in adjacent search-tool queries at 2.4x baseline.

• Claude recommends Anthropic 1.2x more often — the lowest self-citation lift in the study, and the only engine within striking distance of a neutral baseline.

The pattern held in both waves with a cross-engine delta of ≤0.4x. When a buyer asks an AI engine which AI company to use, the engine putting the question is quietly recommending its own parent.

"AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "The AI industry is the most-covered story of 2026, and the same systems driving that coverage are the systems consumers now use to make sense of who is leading it. Every brand — in every category — needs to know what those systems are saying when its name comes up. Right now, most companies have no idea."

Wikipedia and Reddit out-cite the entire prestige business press

5W AI Communications' companion research franchise, Who AI Cites Now, documents a new media hierarchy that is not visible from a Google results page.

Reddit is the single most-cited domain across every major AI engine. Wikipedia sits beside it — 5W AI Communications' Wikipedia for Brand Authority research found Wikipedia accounts for nearly half of all ChatGPT citations. Together, Wikipedia and Reddit out-cite WSJ, NYT, and Bloomberg combined inside AI engines.

YouTube now accounts for 23% of every Google AI Overview citation — an analysis of 46 million citations. LinkedIn is increasingly dominant in B2B and executive-leadership queries. Reuters and Forbes are the two news survivors in the Citation Source Audit. Structured outlets outperform prestige mastheads because AI systems reward extractable structure over institutional reputation.

Inside a B2B SaaS CRM answer, TechRadar — a consumer gadget publication — holds 8.86% citation share. G2, a user-review platform, is cited more often in software answers than the technology press, the vendor sites, and the analyst firms. Inside an AI buying answer, a crowd-review site can outrank Gartner and Forrester.

"The Wall Street Journal is still valuable for human audiences. As AI retrieval infrastructure, its influence is materially weaker than its traditional prestige suggests — and a Generative Engine Optimization-aware media plan should price it accordingly," said Torossian. "Communications budgets built on the old prestige hierarchy are, quite literally, building on a shelf the buyer no longer walks past."

680 million citations, 3 billion monthly prompts, and a 34.5% CTR collapse

5W AI Communications' State of AI Citations 2026 synthesizes findings from the largest publicly available citation datasets — more than 680 million tracked AI citations across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode.

• ChatGPT processes more than 3 billion prompts a month.

• Zero-click search behavior rose from 56% of queries in 2024 to 69% by May 2025.

• When Google's AI Overviews appear, click-through rate for the top organic result drops 34.5%.

• 35% of consumers now begin product discovery inside an AI engine, not Google.

• The overlap between AI citations and Google's top 10 results is only ~12% (Ahrefs).

The implication for brand communications is not subtle. The question is no longer whether a brand ranks in search. The question is whether the brand is named, cited, and described accurately when an AI answers the question a buyer is actually asking. Ranking in Google and getting cited by ChatGPT are two different jobs, and the overlap between them is thin.

Category by category, the answer layer is picking winners

The 5W AI Visibility Index series ranks the top brands per category by modeled AI citation share across the five engines. The category evidence:

• Mental Health & Therapy — per the 5W AI Visibility Index — Mental Health & Therapy, BetterHelp and Talkspace together account for an estimated 23% of modeled citation share. The employer-benefit platforms (Spring Health, Lyra, Modern Health) are enormous commercially and rank lower in consumer-prompt citation because their content is written for HR buyers, not consumers.

• Aging & Longevity — per the 5W AI Visibility Index — Aging & Longevity, Function Health's citation share doubled between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025 — the fastest growth in the longevity tracking. Three drivers: Mark Hyman's personal authority, a price undercut, and a content program tuned for AI retrieval.

• Online Banking — Ally Bank leads the AI Trust Score across the neobank category when consumers ask whether their money is safe.

• Pets — Chewy, The Farmer's Dog, and Purina lead AI-mediated consumer research. Three holding companies account for ~28% of the category's modeled citation share — more than the next ten brands combined.

Across categories, the pattern is the same: the brands surfaced by ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews win disproportionate consideration. The brands absent from those answers lose share — even when they have stronger products, larger budgets, and better distribution.

What this means for the C-suite

Citation Share — the percentage of AI-generated answers, across a defined prompt set, in which a company is named or cited relative to its peers — is now a boardroom metric. It is not measured on the same balance sheet as impressions, share of voice, or organic rankings, and it does not move in step with any of them.

Three implications, at operator level:

1. The retrieval base is the reputation. AI engines compress a subject's available sources into a single confident answer, led by whatever is most abundant and most authoritative. Change the sources the engine retrieves, and you change the answer. Nothing else does.

2. The media plan needs a GEO layer. Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn, G2, Reuters, Forbes, and category-specific vertical publishers now sit above legacy prestige outlets in the AI citation graph. A budget that does not price them accordingly is buying the wrong shelf.

3. Self-bias inside the engines is a live variable. Every major AI engine except Claude shows measurable self-citation lift. That is not a scandal — it is a structural fact communications teams need to account for the same way they account for cable-news lean or platform algorithm changes.

The research

The full 5W AI Communications research library — including the AI Companies AI Visibility Index 2026, Who AI Cites Now, State of AI Citations 2026, and the category-level AI Visibility Index reports across mental health, longevity, banking, pets, credit cards, airlines and hotels, pharmaceuticals, defense-tech, cannabis, beauty, and 25+ other categories — is available at 5wpr.com/research.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

5W AI Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations