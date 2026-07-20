Research shows hard-paywall and metered publishers captured 0% of AI-retrieval citations across 40 queries. Open-web publishers captured 91.3%

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven of the most powerful newsrooms on the planet — The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Economist, and The Atlantic — captured zero citations in AI-generated answers across a 40-query test of the AI answer layer, according to The Paywall Penalty: The 2026 Everything-PR × 5W AI Communications Paywall Visibility Index, released today by 5WPR, and Everything-PR, the intelligence platform for communications and AI visibility.

The study coins a new term — the Paywall Penalty — for what the researchers call the structural, measurable exclusion of hard-paywall and metered publishers from the AI answer layer that now mediates the majority of high-value information queries.

Key findings from the study

Hard-paywall publishers (WSJ, FT, Bloomberg, Nikkei, Barron's, Times of London, The Information): 0% of citations returned in the 40-query test.





(WSJ, FT, Bloomberg, Nikkei, Barron's, Times of London, The Information): 0% of citations returned in the 40-query test. Metered publishers (NYT, Washington Post, Atlantic, Economist, Wired, New Yorker, MIT Technology Review): 0% of citations returned in the 40-query test.





(NYT, Washington Post, Atlantic, Economist, Wired, New Yorker, MIT Technology Review): 0% of citations returned in the 40-query test. Freemium publishers (Forbes, CNBC, Fox Business, Fast Company): 8.7% of citations — 58% of which came from Forbes alone.





(Forbes, CNBC, Fox Business, Fast Company): 8.7% of citations — 58% of which came from Forbes alone. Open-web publishers (Reuters, AP, TechCrunch, Wikipedia, SEC.gov, PRNewswire, BusinessWire, category trades): 91.3% of citations.

The scoop paradox

The study documents what researchers are calling the scoop paradox: paywalled publishers break the story, but when the same story is queried in the AI answer layer, open-web publishers are cited instead. Examples from the 40-query dataset:

The Wall Street Journal broke the News Corp–OpenAI licensing deal. When the study queried that story, AI returned Nieman Lab, Wikipedia, and TechCrunch — not WSJ.





Bloomberg scooped the Verint–Thoma Bravo talks. When the study queried that story, AI returned SEC filings, Ctech, and Cybersecurity Dive — not Bloomberg.





The Financial Times covered Sam Altman stepping down from Oklo. When the study queried that story, AI returned Reuters, TechCrunch, Britannica, and Wikipedia — not the FT.





Bloomberg covered Warren Buffett's retirement. When the study queried that story, AI returned Wikipedia, Britannica, Forbes, CBS News, and CNBC — not Bloomberg.

"AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering. This study measures the engineering. Seven of the most powerful newsrooms on the planet did the original reporting — yet zero of them showed up in the answer when the study queried the specific stories they broke," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5WPR, one of the worlds leading independent PR firms and publisher of Everything-PR. "The reporter is doing the work. The open web is collecting the citation, because paywalls can't be read easily by the AI engines."

Why it matters

The Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report found weekly AI chatbot use for news rose from 7% to 10% year-over-year, while paying subscribers plateaued at 17%. A separate April 2026 causal study from Rutgers Business School and The Wharton School found that news publishers blocking LLM crawlers lose an estimated 7% of weekly traffic overall — 23% for major publishers. The Paywall Penalty study measures the other side of that decision: 0% Citation Share in the answer layer that now delivers information to buyers, investors, journalists, and policymakers.

For brands and CMOs

The study identifies seven retrieval anchors that captured 91.3% of AI citations across the test: Wikipedia, SEC.gov filings, PRNewswire, BusinessWire, Reuters, TechCrunch, and category-specific trade properties. 5W AI Communications recommends brands audit their Citation Share on the ten highest-intent AI queries a buyer would run, then re-measure in 60 days.

Methodology

Wave 1 Expanded ran 40 queries across six categories — hard-news retrieval, biographical, best-X recommendation, definition, consumer / lifestyle / medical, and industry analysis / forecast — using Claude with real-time web search as the retrieval instrument. Cohort assignments were fixed in advance based on each publisher's primary access posture. Wave 2 (N=500, five engines, academic co-signature) is under development.

Availability

The full study, including the 40-query set, category breakdowns, publisher tier definitions, and the Paywall Penalty Index (PPI) formula, is available at everything-pr.com/the-paywall-penalty-the-2026-everything-pr-paywall-visibility-index.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations