5W AI Communications Expands Florida Presence with Tampa and Miami Offices

Top U.S. PR Agency Opens Two Florida Offices; Senior Leaders Relocate South

TAMPA, Fla. and MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, today announced the expansion of its Florida footprint with new offices in Tampa and Miami as part of a strategic push across the Southeast. The move includes the relocation of multiple senior leaders from New York City and other areas throughout the US. 5W's Tampa office is located at 110 South 12th Street in the Channelside District. 5W's Miami office is located at 100 SE 2nd Street, Floor 38.

Leigh Ann Ambrosi, 5W's Managing Partner and Executive Vice President, Consumer Lifestyle, is leading the Tampa office. She has personally relocated to the Gulf Coast of Florida and is building out the office with senior practitioners across every practice of the agency. Chris Thatcher, 5W's Senior Vice President, Technology, is spearheading the Miami location, also having relocated to the Miami area.

The expansion strengthens 5W's national footprint, positioning the firm to better serve clients across the country while establishing a presence in one of the nation's fastest-growing business markets.

"Florida has become one of the most important business markets in the United States," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Corporate headquarters, capital, and talent have been moving south for years — and the pace is accelerating. Florida is where the next generation of consumer, technology, and financial brands are being built. Planting senior leadership in Tampa and Miami puts 5W where our clients are growing."

"Tampa has evolved from a strong regional market into one of the country's most dynamic business hubs," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, 5W's Managing Partner and EVP, Consumer Lifestyle. "Continued investment in projects like the Tampa Riverwalk, Water Street Tampa, and the Gasworx redevelopment connecting downtown and the historic Ybor City is reshaping the region and creating new opportunities for brands looking to grow in the Southeast. Tampa is attracting businesses, investment, and, most importantly, talent. Establishing a senior-led presence here is a natural next step for 5W's growth."

The firm continues to hire talent across both Florida offices.

About 5W Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations