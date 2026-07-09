5WPR Named Agency of Record for Strength of Nature

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today announced it has been named Agency of Record for Strength of Nature, a leading personal care company with a portfolio of iconic and award-winning multicultural haircare brands, including African Pride, as well as Motions Xpress Shampoo Hair Color, the company's first foray into the general market haircare category.

Strength of Nature is committed to delivering high-quality, culturally resonant haircare solutions that celebrate and serve textured and multicultural hair. As the company continues to grow its portfolio and deepen its connection with consumers, it seeks to expand brand visibility, strengthen its position as a category leader, and amplify its story across business, beauty, and multicultural media. For more than three decades, Strength of Nature has served multicultural consumers through trusted formulas while continuing to launch innovative products designed to meet consumers' evolving needs in 2026 and beyond.

Strength of Nature's selection of 5W as AOR builds on an existing partnership through which the agency previously supported select services. As Strength of Nature elevates its presence across multicultural and general market haircare, 5W's experience across beauty, lifestyle, multicultural consumer engagement, and digital communications made the agency a natural partner for an expanded scope focused on increasing brand visibility, strengthening credibility, and supporting the company's continued momentum.

"Strength of Nature is doing something truly meaningful - building brands that celebrate and serve communities that have long deserved to be at the center of the beauty conversation," said Ashley Barton, EVP, Consumer Lifestyle & Multicultural, 5W. "We're proud to amplify the products, people, purpose, and innovation behind this portfolio and help position Strength of Nature as the definitive leader in textured and multicultural haircare and personal care."

As AOR, 5W will lead a fully integrated communications program spanning brand PR and corporate communications. For African Pride and Motions Xpress, the agency will drive strategic positioning and planning, media relations, creative deliveries, product seeding, and an earned celebrity stylist and influencer seeding program, in addition to award submissions, measurement, reporting, and ongoing account management.

On the corporate side, 5W will lead a dedicated communications program for Strength of Nature focused on thought leadership, executive profiling, trend commentary, corporate social responsibility, and strategic partnerships, reinforcing the company's position as an innovator and cultural driver in the personal care space.

"Strength of Nature has always been rooted in serving textured and multicultural hair with purpose, care, and authenticity," said Tori Davis-Artis, Chief Commercial Officer, Strength of Nature. "As we evolve our portfolio to reach consumers across both multicultural and general market haircare, our partnership with 5W will help amplify our story, strengthen our category leadership, and keep our brands at the forefront of innovation, culture, and community."

For more information about Strength of Nature, visit www.strengthofnature.com.

For more information about 5W, visit www.5wpr.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

About Strength of Nature

Strength of Nature is one of the fastest growing companies in the hair care category for women of African descent, driven by its strong commitment to consumer understanding and product innovation. A USA based company with manufacturing facilities in Savannah, Georgia, Strength of Nature is committed to providing value-priced, premium-quality hair care products to multicultural consumers around the world. Strength of Nature markets a number of leading brands including African Pride, Profectiv, MegaGrowth, Motions, Just for Me, TCB, Beautiful Textures, Dream Kids, Elasta QP, Proline, Soft & Beautiful, Darling, Ultra Sheen, Dr. Miracle's, Consort, Gentle Treatment, and Groom & Clean.

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has served the haircare needs of textured hair with trusted lines including Black Castor Miracle and Moisture Miracle—made with premium natural ingredients at an accessible price, so you can stress less about your hair and focus more on stepping into your best self.

About Motions Xpress

Motions Xpress is redefining at-home hair color with innovative solutions designed for today's busy consumer. Created to deliver professional-looking results in just five minutes, Motions Xpress combines speed, convenience, and performance without compromising hair health. The ammonia-free permanent hair color collection provides rich, long-lasting color and up to 100% gray coverage on select shades, making it easier than ever to maintain a polished look between salon visits. Available on MotionsXpress.com and Amazon, Motions Xpress offers an affordable, accessible solution for consumers seeking high-performance hair color that fits seamlessly into their daily routines.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations