5W AI Communications Releases the IPO AI Visibility Index: The Companies Going Public Are Losing the First Question Buyers Ask

A directional study of 25 recent and pending U.S. IPO candidates finds household names like Klarna and Figma recognized instantly by AI engines — and explained largely through the market's narrative, not their own.

MIAMI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today released the IPO AI Visibility Index — a directional study of how the major AI engines (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews) recognize, explain, and frame 25 of the most-watched companies entering the U.S. public markets. The finding: a company can pass every audit, build the book, and ring the bell — and still flunk the first question a buyer types into a chatbox.

The behavior shift is now measured, not assumed. In a March 2026 survey, G2 found 51% of B2B software buyers now begin research with an AI chatbot more often than with Google — up from 29% a year earlier. That is the investor-adjacent audience: the analysts, reporters, recruits, and researchers who form the first read on a company. These engines increasingly shape the first layer of investor research — and most filers have spent zero time on how they'll be explained there.

The index scores each company across four dimensions — Recognition, Accuracy, Source Control, and Answer Quality — combined into a single AI Visibility Readiness score. Source Control is the proprietary metric: it separates a company that is merely visible from one that is visible in its own words — the difference that matters most at the moment of listing.

Based on modeled analysis of category prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

The Split Screen

— Infrastructure owns the answer. AI-infrastructure and crypto names — CoreWeave, Circle, Anthropic, Databricks, Anduril — are explained with confidence and frequently sourced through their own technical material and filings. They earned it through density: they published more about themselves than the market did.

— Famous and defenseless. Klarna and Figma are recognized perfectly and explained largely through the post-IPO decline narrative the press authored. None of it is factually wrong. Much of it is uncontrolled. This is the most expensive failure mode in the study: high recognition, low source control.

— The billion-dollar ghosts. Pending filers including Entrata, Crusoe Energy, Genesys, and Lime are invisible or actively confused — blended with competitors, handed stale figures, or returned with hedged answers — precisely when their story is least settled and most consequential.

The risk sharpens in registration. The quiet period limits what a company can say; it places no limit on what the engines repeat. If the chatbox is confidently wrong about the revenue model during the roadshow, that error sits in front of exactly the audience the company can't freely correct.

"Wall Street's new first analyst is a chatbot," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Before a banker builds the book or a reporter files the story, the buyer types the company name into a chatbox and reads whatever comes back. You can ace the audit and ring the bell and still lose that first impression — because the engines keep talking when the company has to go quiet. AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering. The audience is now the machine."

The full index, leaderboard, and methodology are available at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/ipo-readiness-2026. The IPO AI Visibility Index is part of 5W's ongoing AI Visibility Index Series. Findings are a market-level diagnostic, directional by design — not a company certification and not investment advice.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

212.999.5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations