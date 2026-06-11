5W AI Communications and Talent Resources scored 21 actors, athletes, and creators on the public record AI engines use to recommend campaign casting. Two creators broke through. The rest didn't.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new joint study from 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, and Talent Resources — The Creator Documentation Index 2026 — reveals why AI engines that now front-load brand casting decisions recommend the names they do. When a brand asks the chatbox who should front a campaign, the engine doesn't look at follower counts. It looks at the public, machine-retrievable record behind a name. Most creators don't have one. The two who broke through built it on purpose.

Published as a Special Study inside the 5W AI Visibility Index series, the study is the second volume of the AI Casting Index franchise. Volume 1, published in May by 5W and Talent Resources, ran 75 casting prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews and found that 24 of the 25 most-recommended campaign faces were actors and athletes — with exactly one creator on the list. Volume 2 measures the cause, name by name.

Using live web retrieval — the same open-web layer the chatbox draws from — the study scored 21 figures on a 0–100 Documentation Score: the depth, consistency, and authority of a name's public record. The top of the index: Serena Williams (97), Stephen Curry (94), Tom Brady (93), LeBron James (91), and a cluster of A-list actors. The two creators who broke through — MrBeast (90) and Alix Earle (81) — didn't get there on reach. They got there by building structured, retrievable deal trails comparable to working athletes: 28 logged brand deals and a Salesforce Super Bowl spot for MrBeast; 59 tracked endorsements and Fortune, New York Times, and Hollywood Reporter coverage for Earle. Creators with comparable or larger followings but thinner records sit far lower — Charli D'Amelio at 62, Khaby Lame at 48, Bella Poarch at 41, Noah Beck at 34.

The public record the chatbox can find is what drives AI casting recommendations — and a record is the most fixable thing in the business.

"AI casting is a different game than AI search," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W. "The chatbox isn't looking at how loud you are. It's looking at how documented you are. Most of the biggest creators on the planet aren't in the chatbox's answer because there's nothing for it to find. That's not a follower problem. That's a record problem — and a record is the most fixable thing in the business."

"I've been putting talent in campaigns for twenty years," said Mike Heller, CEO of Talent Resources. "The shortlist used to start with a phone call. Now it starts inside the chatbox — and by the time the brand calls us, the names are already locked in. The creators winning that step are the ones who treat their public record as the asset it is. The ones who don't are invisible at the exact moment that matters."

The study also finds the gap is buildable. An athlete's record accrues automatically — every game, every deal, every feature adds to it. A creator's record doesn't, unless someone builds it. The two creators who broke through built it deliberately. The Creator Documentation Index 2026 is built to be re-run; movement between editions tracks which names gain or lose documented presence over time.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

About Talent Resources

Talent Resources is a 360-degree marketing agency specializing in talent, brand, and experiential strategy, working across entertainment, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, hospitality, and consumer categories. For more information, visit www.talentresources.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations