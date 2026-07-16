Chime out-cites the majority of America's 4,500 regional banks combined. The new banking moat is citation share — and most of the industry doesn't know it yet.

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released the 5W Banking AI Visibility Index 2026 — a public benchmark measuring how often major U.S. banks are surfaced, cited, and recommended inside the five AI engines now driving the start of consumer financial research: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

The findings expose a citation gap wider than anything banking has seen since the rise of online-only competitors twenty years ago. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Chime dominate the answer layer for the prompts that matter most — "best bank for X," "where should I open an account," "how do I move money internationally" — while the vast majority of U.S. regional and community banks are functionally invisible when consumers ask an AI engine which bank to use.

"The buyer's first conversation about a bank account is no longer with a branch manager, a Google search, or even a comparison site," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "It's with an AI engine. JPMorgan figured that out. Chime built for it from day one. Most regional banks are about to find out what it costs to lose the answer."

The Index ranks U.S. banks across deposit, lending, credit, wealth, and SMB prompts — the five buckets where AI engines are actively replacing the search-and-comparison surface that used to belong to Google and to the bank trade press. The methodology, published in full alongside the Index, identifies the structural drivers of citation consolidation — earned media authority, Wikipedia presence, structured-data quality, and third-party review density — that determine which banks enter the answer and which disappear.

5W's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) practice — the discipline that has replaced SEO for banks competing inside AI-mediated discovery — works directly with financial institutions to measure citation share, audit competitive gaps, and build the earned-media and structured-data infrastructure required to enter the AI answer surface.

The full Banking AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/banking-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations