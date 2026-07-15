The Private Aviation Corridor Report 2026 introduces the Corridor Authority Score — a composite strategic-importance index built on ARGUS, WingX, Henley, and Knight Frank data.

MIAMI, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Jets, the on-demand private aviation brand of Haute Living, and 5W AI Communications, one of the largest independent public relations agencies in the United States, today released The Private Aviation Corridor Report 2026 — Volume III of the wealth-intelligence research series. The report indexes the 25 private aviation corridors carrying the world's ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) population and introduces the Corridor Authority Score, a composite strategic-importance index.

The report closes a long-standing gap in private aviation research. Airports and operators have been ranked for two decades. The corridor — the route the wealth is actually traveling — has not.

READ THE REPORT: https://www.5wpr.com/research/private-aviation-corridor-report-2026/

Global business jet departures hit 3.88 million in 2025, a record, up 5% over 2024 and 34% above 2019, per WingX Advance. The United States accounted for 2,633,282 of those departures, per ARGUS TRAQPak. Teterboro led US airports at 75,029 departures; Dallas Love followed at 41,379 (+2.6% year-over-year). Farnborough remained Europe's #1 business aviation airport by movements.

The Corridor Authority Score

The Corridor Authority Score is a composite strategic-importance index — not a flight-volume ranking — built on three equally weighted inputs: Traffic Density (business aviation activity at each endpoint from ARGUS TRAQPak and WingX), Wealth Density (UHNW population and prime residential exposure from Knight Frank PIRI 100 and Henley & Partners), and Seasonal Amplitude (peak-to-trough traffic ratio from airport-authority disclosures). Each input is normalized to a 0–100 scale against the highest-scoring corridor in the set and summed to produce a composite score.

The 25 corridors are grouped into four tiers, with published score ranges per tier.

Five Global Anchors

Tier I identifies the five corridors scoring highest across all three inputs. In order:

Teterboro/Westchester ↔ Palm Beach/Opa Locka (Capital–Anchor)



Farnborough ↔ Nice/Cannes (Capital–Seasonal)



Luton/Farnborough ↔ Dubai (Capital–Anchor)



Van Nuys ↔ Harry Reid (Las Vegas) (Capital–Seasonal)



Geneva ↔ Nice (Anchor–Seasonal)

The report identifies three structural findings: the Anchor–Seasonal corridor type — tax anchor to seasonal residence, without a capital-city stop — is expanding structurally, per Henley & Partners' projection of approximately 142,000 international millionaire relocations in 2025; Miami has replaced New York and Zurich as the operational base for Latin American UHNW families, with three of the 25 corridors running through Opa Locka; and the UK non-dom exit has rewritten the London corridor map, with London–Dubai now sitting alongside London–Nice at the top tier.

"The airport is not the story. The corridor is the story. Operators, destinations, financial firms, and developers that organize around corridors — not cities — will define the next decade of luxury," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman, 5W AI Communications.

"For twenty years at Haute Living, I have watched the world's wealthiest families migrate along the same routes — New York to Palm Beach, London to Nice, Miami to São Paulo, Geneva to St. Moritz, London to Dubai," said Kamal Hotchandani, Founder and CEO, Haute Living and Haute Jets. "These are not vacations. These are the arteries of a new global lifestyle. Haute Jets was built to serve principals living on those corridors — and this report is the first time the industry has ranked them."

The Wealth-Intelligence Research Series

The Private Aviation Corridor Report 2026 is Volume III of the Haute Jets × 5W AI Communications wealth-intelligence research series. Volume I — The Wealth Migration Report documented the largest single-year millionaire migration on record. Volume II — The Second-Residence Economy Report introduced the New Luxury Triangle framework. Volume III moves from residences to routes.

The report is available in full at https://www.5wpr.com/research/private-aviation-corridor-report-2026/. The underlying dataset — corridor-level composite scores, endpoint-by-endpoint inputs, and quarterly refresh access — is available under commercial license.

About Haute Jets

Haute Jets is the on-demand private aviation brand of Haute Living, the luxury lifestyle media company that has been the authoritative voice in luxury media for two decades, connecting high-net-worth audiences with the brands, destinations, and experiences they value. Haute Jets serves principals across the United States, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Middle East. Learn more at hautejets.com.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations