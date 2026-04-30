New research from 5W ranks the 25 destinations the world's wealthiest travelers will ask AI about this summer — and identifies the destinations gaining and losing share in the discovery channel that has displaced traditional luxury travel media.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the global Generative Engine Optimization marketing communications company, today released the Summer 2026 Ultra-Luxury Destinations AI Visibility Index in editorial partnership with Haute Black, the ultra-luxury travel and private membership arm of Haute Media Group. The report ranks the top 25 ultra-luxury summer destinations worldwide by AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, based on more than 80 UHNW-intent travel queries tracked in Q1 2026.

It is Volume 10 of 5W's AI Visibility Index Series — the agency's flagship research franchise measuring how generative AI is reshaping consumer category discovery.

Headline Findings

Saint-Tropez leads the global ranking with an estimated 10.0% AI citation share , followed by the Amalfi Coast (8.0%), Mykonos (7.0%), Ibiza and Formentera (6.0%), and Porto Cervo and Sardinia (5.0%).

, followed by the Amalfi Coast (8.0%), Mykonos (7.0%), Ibiza and Formentera (6.0%), and Porto Cervo and Sardinia (5.0%). The luxury travel market is projected to exceed $1.2 trillion by 2027. 67% of Virtuoso advisors forecast increased demand for 2026, 55% expect clients to spend more per trip, and 45% report a surge in ultra-luxe trip requests.

67% of Virtuoso advisors forecast increased demand for 2026, 55% expect clients to spend more per trip, and 45% report a surge in ultra-luxe trip requests. 76% of UHNW clients are now seeking shoulder-season or anti-crowd travel — the dominant travel filter of the year. AI answers have already started surfacing anti-crowd alternatives (Paros, Comporta, Puglia, Antiparos, Montenegro) ahead of saturated incumbents.

— the dominant travel filter of the year. AI answers have already started surfacing anti-crowd alternatives (Paros, Comporta, Puglia, Antiparos, Montenegro) ahead of saturated incumbents. Comporta has more than doubled its citation share since 2023. Montenegro has tripled since 2022. Both have become the AI-surfaced answer to "where does the quiet-luxury crowd go for summer."

Montenegro has tripled since 2022. Both have become the AI-surfaced answer to "where does the quiet-luxury crowd go for summer." Santorini is now a negative-citation destination. Overtourism and capacity-limit coverage have shifted AI answers toward caveats ("known for crowds," "consider alternatives") rather than property-level citations.

Overtourism and capacity-limit coverage have shifted AI answers toward caveats ("known for crowds," "consider alternatives") rather than property-level citations. The 2026 ultra-luxury hotel opening class is the heaviest in a decade — Four Seasons Mykonos, EDITION Lake Como, Bvlgari Maldives, Mandarin Oriental Mallorca, Amanvari Baja, Orient Express Venezia, and Capella Kyoto — each independently reshaping AI citation rankings for their destinations.

— Four Seasons Mykonos, EDITION Lake Como, Bvlgari Maldives, Mandarin Oriental Mallorca, Amanvari Baja, Orient Express Venezia, and Capella Kyoto — each independently reshaping AI citation rankings for their destinations. Four Seasons Mykonos has already generated roughly 40 substantive trade-press and luxury-editorial placements since announcement , with the pre-opening citation footprint already influencing AI answers to "Mykonos 2026" queries.

, with the pre-opening citation footprint already influencing AI answers to "Mykonos 2026" queries. Safari is the highest citation-density-per-dollar segment of UHNW summer travel. A typical safari trip generates $50,000 to $150,000 in booking value with citation efficiency Mediterranean destinations cannot match.

The Strategic Read

The report documents a structural break in how the world's most discerning travelers research their summer. UHNW travelers no longer begin with Condé Nast Traveler or Instagram. They begin with a direct question to an AI answer engine — and the destinations AI surfaces first are increasingly the destinations they book.

"AI answer engines are now the top of funnel for UHNW travel research, and the destinations that treat AI citation as the new paid media will define the next decade," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The operators moving first are already compounding an advantage their competitors will spend years trying to close. We built our Generative Engine Optimization practice to solve exactly this problem for the destinations, hotel groups, and advisor networks competing for the global luxury traveler."

The report identifies six structural truths reshaping the category, including that named anchor properties — not destinations themselves — are what AI cites; that Virtuoso-affiliated advisor content is weighted by AI models above consumer travel journalism; and that traditional tourism board marketing channels (airport advertising, OOH, print) generate effectively zero AI citation share.

About the AI Visibility Index Series

5W's AI Visibility Index Series is the agency's institutional measurement of how generative AI is reshaping consumer category discovery. Prior volumes have covered cannabis and CBD, AI-native SaaS, medical aesthetics, and now ultra-luxury travel. The full Volume X report is available at 5wpr.com/research. Additional analysis is available at ronntorossian.com, ronntorossianupdate.com, and everything-pr.com.

About Haute Black

Haute Black is an ultra-luxury travel company and private membership network built on 20 years of Haute Living's finest relationships. As a Virtuoso-affiliated agency, Haute Black clients arrive at every property as VIPs, with complimentary upgrades, resort credits, and preferred treatment. Haute Black is a property of Haute Media Group, founded and led by Co-Founder and Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations