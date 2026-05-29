First federal stablecoin law drew the line. AI absorbed it within months. 5W AI Visibility Index measures how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews now describe stablecoins across 60+ prompts.

MIAMI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Stablecoin Trust Index 2026 — research showing that the major AI engines have already absorbed the logic of the GENIUS Act, the first US federal stablecoin law, and now sort stablecoins into three stances in everyday answers: compliant, hedged, or warned.

The Index scores 25 stablecoins by AI Trust Score — a 0–100 measure of how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews describe each token when a user asks whether it is safe or regulated. The data window is Q2 2026. Each of the 60+ tracked prompts was run five times per engine in clean sessions.

The headline finding: the largest stablecoin in the world ranks tenth. USDT, with roughly $189 billion in market capitalization, sits in the hedge tier — the engines acknowledge its scale and immediately qualify it on offshore structure and audit history. USDC, the smaller audited challenger, ranks first with a Trust Score of 95.

"A law passed, and within months the AI engines were enforcing its logic in every answer," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The largest stablecoin on earth now gets hedged in the answer because it sits outside the perimeter. The smaller, audited one gets recommended. Size did not protect the incumbent — disclosure protected the challenger. Every regulated category is about to learn this. The engines read the law faster than the market does."

Key findings:

USDC leads the Index at 95. Reserve attestations and GENIUS Act alignment make it the engines' default "safe stablecoin " answer.

Reserve attestations and GENIUS Act alignment make it the engines' default "safe " answer. PYUSD, USDP, RLUSD, USAₜ, and JPMorgan's Kinexys cluster in the compliant tier. Brand inheritance and bank-issued structures transfer credibility on day one.

cluster in the compliant tier. Brand inheritance and bank-issued structures transfer credibility on day one. USDT ranks tenth at 52. Scale is acknowledged. Offshore structure and contested audit history place it in hedge.

Scale is acknowledged. Offshore structure and contested audit history place it in hedge. DAI, USDe, FRAX, crvUSD — crypto -collateralized and synthetic designs are hedged for fitting no clean regulatory category.

— -collateralized and synthetic designs are hedged for fitting no clean regulatory category. TerraUSD, BUSD, IRON, USDR — collapsed and wound-down tokens stay in the answer for years as standing cautionary references. Failure history is permanent in the retrieval layer.

The Index also identifies six structural truths driving AI trust in stablecoins — including that disclosure outranks size, algorithmic is a warning word, and bank and brand trust transfers without re-litigation — and six 2026-specific dynamics, including the July GENIUS Act implementation deadline, capital rotation toward compliant tokens, and the limbo status of DeFi-native stablecoins.

The full report — 25 stablecoins, methodology, the three stance bands, six structural findings, six 2026 dynamics, a ten-point playbook for communications teams, and the FAQ — is published in full at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/stablecoin-trust-index-2026. No paywall. No PDF. No email gate.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations