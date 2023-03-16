5W Announces Dedicated Insurtech Division

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has created a new specialty practice for clients in the rapidly-growing insurance technology space.

With an increasing adoption of insurtech products by insurance businesses seeking to provide more effective and customized insurance products to a growing population over the age of 65, companies in the insurtech space face an increasingly crowded marketplace and the need to communicate their leading-edge technology to businesses and consumers in a traditionally risk-averse industry.

"Americans are living longer than ever before, and it's important that they're able to access long-term care without worrying about how they will finance this necessity," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W has an established history of working with clients that are leveraging innovation in technology, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, to disrupt traditional consumer and business markets. We have identified the insurtech space as a key growth opportunity within the technology space over the next five years and thus, it made sense to expand our technology practice with a dedicated team to meet the needs of clients in this space."

5W's technology division is an award-winning team that offers a full array of services to clients including messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

