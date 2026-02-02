5W Named to Ragan's 2026 Top Places to Work in Communications List

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing agencies in the U.S., today announced it has been named to Ragan's Top Places to Work in Communications List for 2026 , an honor recognizing organizations that set the standard for leadership, culture, and excellence across the communications industry.

The annual distinction highlights agencies and in-house teams that foster strong leadership, meaningful work, and environments where communications professionals can grow and succeed. 5W's inclusion reflects its continued commitment to building a people-first culture that values collaboration, accountability, and professional development.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects who we are as a team," said Matt Caiola , Chief Executive Officer of 5W. "Our success has always been driven by our people. We are committed to creating an environment where talent is supported, ideas are valued, and teams are empowered to deliver work that moves the industry forward."

5W's workplace culture is grounded in opportunity and accountability, supporting teams that deliver integrated communications programs spanning digital PR , digital marketing , influencer marketing , and emerging capabilities such as generative engine optimization . The agency's collaborative structure enables cross-disciplinary teams to work together on high-impact campaigns while continuing to evolve alongside the communications landscape.

Ragan's Top Places to Work in Communications List evaluates organizations based on leadership strength, employee engagement, and overall workplace experience. Being named to the 2026 list places 5W among a select group recognized for setting a high bar for communications careers.

For more information about Ragan's Top Places to Work in Communications Awards, visit https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/top-places-to-work-in-communications-awards-luncheon-2026/ .

For more information about 5W, visit www.5wpr.com .

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

