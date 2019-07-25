5W PR Client, Loosid Named Finalist in 2019 PR News Platinum Awards

5WPR facilitated Loosid's NYC launch event targeting media and influencers to highlight the app's unique appeal and explain how it's helping people connect in the sober community through sober travel packages, local sober events and groups, dating, and a suite of tools for those in recovery. The team executed a flawless event from start to finish complete with celebrity host, Kelly Osbourne, themed décor, delicious mocktails, small bites, photo booth, and music from sober DJ, DJ Zeemuffin.

"Every time we are nominated for an award I am proud of the hard-working team that makes this agency so unique," said 5W Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "We continue to create original, results driven programs for our clients and these nominations reinforce 5W's ability to deliver on our promises."

5W has secured over 85 pieces of coverage for Loosid, garnering more than 500 million impressions to date. Thanks to the event, the team was able to secure interviews and media attendance from Access Hollywood, People Magazine, InTouch/Life & Style Weekly, People En Espanol, Dow Jones Media, Men's Journal, Page Six and more, along with influencers in the sober space.

"We are thrilled that our work with Loosid was chosen as a Platinum PR Award finalist in the consumer category," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer. "Being recognized for our creativity and successful event launch is a testament to the team's hard work and demonstrates our strong ability to execute inventive campaigns for our clients."

The winners will be announced at the Platinum PR Awards Dinner Gala on September 17 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

