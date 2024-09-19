5WPR Expands Specialty Gaming & Video Game Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of its specialty video game and gaming PR division. Created in 2022, the division allows for a focused and strategic approach to modern gaming as technologies and access to these games continue to advance and grow in popularity.

"This is a new era of gaming, and to maintain momentum as the industry continues to evolve requires a dedicated team who possesses a deep knowledge of the gaming industry," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR's North America CEO. "Impactful campaigns resonate with gamers, and we're excited to continue growing this division and supporting our clients as they navigate such a dynamic market."

5WPR has been agency of record for several groundbreaking leaders in the video gaming space including Roblox, Club Koala, Jackbox Games, OperaGX, and Redecor, in addition to a top-ranked social casino developer and mobile game publisher.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations