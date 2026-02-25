5W PR Expands Tech PR Division Amid Growing Demand for Strategic Communications in the Innovation Economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W PR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its technology PR division to meet the growing demand for strategic communications in the rapidly evolving innovation economy. As tech companies navigate shifting market dynamics, emerging technologies, and increasingly sophisticated audiences, 5W PR is positioning itself to deliver integrated PR strategies that drive visibility, thought leadership, and business impact.

The expanded division offers end-to-end technology communications services, including media relations, product launches, executive positioning, thought leadership, crisis communications , and integrated digital campaigns. Serving clients across enterprise software, AI, fintech, defense tech, cybersecurity, SaaS, and consumer tech sectors, 5W PR tailors programs to each client's unique market positioning and growth objectives.

"Technology moves fast, and the conversation around innovation is constantly evolving," said Matthew Caiola , CEO of 5W PR. "Our expanded tech PR division is designed to help companies not just communicate, but lead in their industries. From securing high-impact media placements to shaping the narratives that define a brand, we provide the strategic insight and execution that tech leaders need to thrive."

The division leverages 5WPR's integrated approach, combining traditional PR with digital media, influencer engagement , content strategy, and performance metrics. By aligning messaging with market trends and audience expectations, 5W PR ensures tech brands achieve both visibility and credibility in a crowded and competitive landscape.

This expansion underscores 5W PR's commitment to supporting technology companies at every stage of growth, from early-stage startups seeking market traction to established enterprises aiming to reinforce industry leadership. Past campaigns highlight the firm's ability to drive media coverage, executive thought leadership, and measurable engagement across both B2B and B2C audiences.

About 5W PR

5W PR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C ( Beauty & Fashion , Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management ), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media , GEO, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

