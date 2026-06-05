Most Companies Use AI. Almost None See ROI.

Ten professions, five countries, 85+ sources — the shadow AI economy is where the productivity is, where the compliance risk is, and where most CEOs are still not looking

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released the AI at Work Index 2026, a comprehensive state-of-workplace-AI study spanning ten professions and five countries. The Index documents what may be the largest gap in modern enterprise: between sanctioned AI investment, which has produced almost no measurable return, and unsanctioned AI use, which is delivering the productivity gains companies have been promised.

The headline numbers

88% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function — up from 78% a year earlier (McKinsey). 5% of organizations report transformative returns from formal AI investment. The other 95% report zero measurable impact on profit and loss (MIT Project NANDA). 90%+ of organizations have employees who regularly use personal AI tools for work — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot through personal accounts (MIT Project NANDA). 40% of companies have purchased official LLM subscriptions. The other 50% are running on shadow AI. 50% of U.S. workers use AI tools at work without knowing whether it is allowed (KPMG 2025). 44% knowingly use AI at work improperly (KPMG 2025). 665 different AI tools generate enterprise prompt traffic, per Harmonic Security's analysis of 22 million prompts. Most are unsanctioned. 15% → 55% — positive sentiment swing among employees when leadership openly supports AI adoption (BCG). India: 92% AI adoption. United States: 64%. Japan: 51%. Developers: 90% weekly use. Frontline workers: 51%.

The defining paradox

Formal enterprise adoption has never been higher. The reported return on investment has never been weaker. The reason, the Index argues, is that the productivity is happening — but in the shadow economy, on personal accounts, where it can't be measured, governed, or scaled.

From Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W:

"The shadow economy is where the work is. Banning it loses you the productivity. Ignoring it loses you the governance. The companies that figure this out in 2026 are the ones that channel shadow AI into enterprise infrastructure — not by suppressing it, but by recognizing it as the leading indicator of where the official program needs to go. The leaders who treat employees' personal AI use as a problem are looking at the answer and calling it the question."

The six measurable drivers

The Index identifies six repeatable productivity drivers — leadership support, training investment, governance clarity, profession-specific tooling, country and cultural context, and trust signaling — and benchmarks each against the 88/5/90 paradox.

Profession-by-profession data

The Index includes detailed adoption and use-case data for: software developers, marketing and communications, sales, customer service, finance and accounting, legal, healthcare administration, education, manufacturing, and frontline retail. Profession predicts AI use more reliably than any other single variable, including country and company size.

Sources cited

McKinsey State of AI 2025; MIT Project NANDA State of AI in Business 2025; Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index (31,000 workers, 31 countries); BCG AI at Work 2025 (10,635 workers, 11 countries); KPMG and University of Melbourne trust study (48,000 people, 47 countries); Harmonic Security 2026 enterprise prompt analysis. 85+ additional sources.

The full Index is available at no cost at 5wpr.com/research/ai-at-work-index/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations