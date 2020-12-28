5W Public Relations Announces 2020 Employee Match Program and Charitable Donations

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that as an agency, they have donated 6-figures in annual donations, across 43 nonprofit organizations in 2020. 5WPR employee donations were matched dollar-for-dollar by the agency's employee matching program.

"Philanthropy is a core value of 5WPR, and we actively encourage employees to be involved with organizations and causes they are passionate about and share that passion with the agency," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This year we were able to support a variety of organizations, and we are happy to see our contributions reach both local, and national causes."

This year, the agency matched employee donations as they were made, ensuring the organizations had access to the funds as early as possible. In June alone 5WPR donated to Black Lives Matter Global Network, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, Color of Change Org., George Floyd Memorial Fund, I Run with Maud, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, National Bail Out, The Bail Project, and We The Protesters Inc.

Additional organizations supported by the employee matching program in 2020 include Black Women's Blueprint, City of Angels NJ, Inc., Equal Justice Initiative, Exhibit J, Girl Scouts of Greater New York, various Go Fund Me campaigns, Jewish International Connection, Know Your Rights Camp, Latinas in Global Health, Linda B Pinchoff Foundation, Project Sunshine, RAJE, Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, SBA Widows and Children's Fund, Selfhelp Community Service, The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, TiKVA Children's Home and more.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

