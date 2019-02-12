5W Public Relations Announces Representation of The Topps Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the top 10 independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of The Topps Company, to its diverse roster of consumer lifestyle and entertainment brands.

"We are extremely thrilled to announce that we are working with The Topps Company," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "5W is beyond excited to join the team as Topps celebrates 150 years of professional baseball and a long-standing relationship as MLB's exclusive trading card partner. We will deliver communication efforts on their behalf and continue to build their strong legacy in the sports fandom world."

This year, The Topps Company launched its new 2019 Topps Baseball collection, which includes fan favorites, legends, and up-and-coming rookies, while celebrating 150 years of professional baseball. Fans of all ages can share the energy and excitement of the upcoming 2019 MLB season with 350 new cards for its collection and can continue the card-collecting tradition that has been upon us for decades.

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products like Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, and Juicy Drop ® Pop and Bazooka® bubble gum. The company is the sole partner of baseball card manufacturers with Major League Baseball, and 5W is now representing this sector of The Topps Company including its 1 collection launch, and MLB Opening Day.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

