5W Public Relations Celebrates Impactful Purpose-Driven Earth Month Campaigns Across Consumer Practice

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to champion the incredible work of its planet-minded and ethically-conscious clients year round. With a heightened focus on these conversations for Earth Month, 5W leveraged this key awareness opportunity to storytell the global actions taken by these brands to create a cleaner, healthier future for us all. From beauty to housewares, the agency celebrated monumentous wins this April across all sectors of their growing consumer practice.

With a strong passion for the sustainable beauty space, 5W launched Ethique to the U.S. market as pioneers in the new low-waste category. Educating the mass consumer landscape about the advantages of swapping traditional bottled products for plastic-free bars and concentrates, without compromising results, continues to be an accelerator for the robust media relations program. In addition to garnering strong organic coverage for Ethique's zero waste, high performance products, 5W leveraged Founder and CEO Brianne West as a global action leader and change-maker for compelling Earth Month content. The team created an extraordinary purpose-fueled platform for Brianne to drive the narrative that business should be a force for good, striving to make a positive impact on people and the planet through every facet of the brand. In April alone, the team secured nearly 50 earned features and 2 billion impressions with leading titles including; Vogue, Allure, CNN Underscored, HGTV, BuzzFeed, Women's Health, in addition to taking home a beauty award win as PopSugar's pick for "Best Conscious Shampoo." To date, Ethique's innovative contributions to sustainability have prevented the manufacture and disposal of more than 11 million plastic containers worldwide. Up next the brand will be expanding into exciting new beauty categories with the launch of lip care to the US market this June.

So Good So You makes cold-pressed, all-organic plant-based functional juice shots. Each shot supports specific needs like Sleep, Detox, Energy and more, and is packed with probiotics to help build a strong immune system. In addition to only sourcing the finest natural ingredients and manufacturing products in a facility completely run by renewable energy, So Good So You further commits themselves to bettering the Earth with their innovative biodegradable packaging, BtrBtl™. During Earth Month when COVID-19 vaccination was becoming widespread, So Good So You enacted a campaign to encourage consumers to take a holistic approach to wellness, mixing the science of vaccinations along with natural solutions, such as their shots. The 5W team executed an earned media relations program to promote their "Get Your Shot, Get Our Shot" campaign, wherein consumers who shared that they had been vaccinated would receive a coupon for a free juice shot. In a sea of brands offering incentives for vaccinations, 5W positioned So Good So You as one of the only wellness brands to step up and take a strong stance to support vaccines. The team garnered over 40 media placements promoting the campaign totaling over 800,000 media impressions which ultimately lead to over 7,000 consumers participating in the program. Key media wins included TODAY Show Online, Eating Well, Food and Wine, USA Today and more.

On a mission to redefine clean, Cleancult is a leader in the zero waste cleaning category, and uses only non-toxic, natural ingredients. Earth Month was a pivotal moment for the brand to educate audiences on the importance of a zero waste lifestyle, with media, consumer, and influencers partaking heavily in conversations around sustainability. 5W executed an aggressive earned media relations program to ensure Cleancult was highly visible during this key purchasing season, accurately positioned as a brand pioneering sustainable solutions during a time when green-washing is rampant. As a result, the team secured over 90 earned media placements totaling 1.3 billion impressions. Key media wins included Fast Company, PEOPLE, Martha Stewart Living, Good Morning America and more.

5W's consumer practice is comprised of passionate, authentic storytellers that advocate for sustainable living both inside and outside of the office. "We are thrilled to work with clients across our consumer practice who embrace sustainability through their packaging, manufacturing, and brand missions," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "Our teams have years of experience in this space, and a deep understanding of what messages will resonate with the media and consumers. They use that knowledge to craft result-driven campaigns during Earth Month and throughout the year, securing the visibility that our clients deserve." Through strategic media awareness plays, high-impact digital campaigns, and first-of-its-kind activations, the teams deliver real, meaningful results for their clients each and every day.

