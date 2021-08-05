5W Public Relations Continues Expansion of Parent, Child, & Baby PR Practice Area

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of their dedicated Parent, Child, & Baby specialty PR practice. In 2021, the division has experienced a 28.2% increase from the previous year.

The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's wellness practice with its long history of expertise within the consumer and parenting brand space, and taps into personal parenting experiences, boasting multiple moms on the team.

Over the past year, 5W has added several staple Parent, Child, & Baby brands to its growing roster of clients including Masha and the Bear, Red Toolbox (BLACK+DECKER Junior and STANLEY Jr.), Empatico, and Pinna. In addition, 5W is agency of record for longtime clients including Lansinoh, Delta Children, Yoto Player, Kids 2 Group, and more.

"Children do not come with an instruction manual - a lesson that every new parent learns quickly," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "New families are left looking for advice and guidance on products and tools that can help make parenting a little bit easier, and more fun. Our team positions clients in the right places to reach parents and guide their decision making when it comes to buying the best brands for parent, child, and baby."

5W Public Relations helps brands in this space link to culturally relevant trends and present them in ways that resonate with consumers and the media alike. Services offered to Parent, Child, & Baby clients include media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, events, and influencer and celebrity partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns and ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

