5W Public Relations Expands Israel Practice Area

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today its expansion in the Israeli market making the agency one of the leading providers of PR services in the US, specifically for the Israeli tech community.

5W's Israeli client roster contains established global companies including ironSource. In addition, 5W is agency of record for several high-growth companies including PICO Partners, SparkBeyond, ContentSquare [acquired Clicktail], Kaltura, HiBob, Kryon, BioCatch, Ubimo, CNVRG, Apester, BlueMail, AuraAir, Snappy App, MySizeID, Lumenis and EZbra.

Other 5WPR technology clients include N26, Payoneer, Zeta Global, Xaxis, VIZIO, CareerBuilder, AvidXchange, AirHelp, Five9, RealPage, and more.

"Business growth in Israel is booming, especially in the tech community, which is an area we have been a leading specialist in for years," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5W PR. "We're proud of the impressive growth of our Israeli client roster and being the agency our clients trust to promote their brands, not only in the North American market, but globally. Our team has done a phenomenal job of publicizing our client's often complex technologies, while simultaneously elevating their brand image and helping them through strategic moments such as funding rounds, acquisitions and customer expansion."

5W's team of experts have developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPO's, through to building layered programs that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

